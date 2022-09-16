The best pictures as Longforgan Scarecrow Trail takes place for 16th time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

The best pictures as Longforgan Scarecrow Trail takes place for 16th time

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
September 16 2022, 5.50am Updated: September 16 2022, 9.19am
Seth Paterson, 10, and his sister Iris, 7, with their scarecrow. Their clue is 'The most creative member of the hive'.
Seth Paterson, 10, and his sister Iris, 7, with their scarecrow. Their clue is 'The most creative member of the hive'.

Longforgan’s annual scarecrow trail is taking place for a 16th time to thrill and bamboozle visitors.

For two weeks each year, villagers create well-known figures and display them on their doorstep or garden.

This year’s theme is television, with 47 scarecrows representing a programme, character or personality.

These include contributions from the village primary school and Brownie group, as well as Castle Huntly inmates.

The trail opened last weekend and runs until September 24.

Cash prize for most correct guesses

A guide with a map and a clue for each scarecrow is on sale for £2 from the village shop.

Visitors are asked to choose their favourite scarecrow, with three prizes of up to £50 awarded to those with the most votes.

Part of the fun is also to guess the identity of each scarecrow and the person with most correct answers wins £20.

“Some of them are straightforward,” said Ali Byers, who organised the event with Samantha Keillor and Lesley-Anne Weir.

“For example, one of them is Bob the Builder, which is pretty obvious.

“My husband and I have made Bill and Ben the flowerpot men, which again is pretty obvious.

“But some of them are much harder to identify so we put a clue in the guide that helps people identify what the scarecrow is representing.”

New bench idea

The trail has run every year since 2006 – the exception being 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

All entrants pay £5 which, together with the programme money, is usually distributed to Longforgan Primary School.

This year, however, it is hoped the money will fund a picnic bench at Helen McGregor Park – subject to consent from Perth and Kinross Council.

Ali said: “A lot of people know Longforgan for the scarecrows and a big number of people come from outwith the village to do the trail.”

Pictures – can you guess who these are?

Ali Byers with dog Callie beside their scarecrows representing Bill and Ben the flowerpot men.
Rory Fisher, 7, with brother Finn, 5. Scarecrow clue: Masters of Spinjitzu.
Grace Keillor, 10, and sister Bree, 7. Scarecrow clue: Wax on, wax off.
Payton Stewart, 8. Scarecrow clue: Friends don’t lie.
Can you work out these thin-legged figures?
This one is from a popular children’s cartoon, but can you name the character?
This is a skilful creation of a musician but who is it?
This pair featured in a popular children’s TV show. Do you know which one?

