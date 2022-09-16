The best pictures as Longforgan Scarecrow Trail takes place for 16th time

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Longforgan’s annual scarecrow trail is taking place for a 16th time to thrill and bamboozle visitors.

For two weeks each year, villagers create well-known figures and display them on their doorstep or garden.

This year’s theme is television, with 47 scarecrows representing a programme, character or personality.

These include contributions from the village primary school and Brownie group, as well as Castle Huntly inmates.

The trail opened last weekend and runs until September 24.

Cash prize for most correct guesses

A guide with a map and a clue for each scarecrow is on sale for £2 from the village shop.

Visitors are asked to choose their favourite scarecrow, with three prizes of up to £50 awarded to those with the most votes.

Part of the fun is also to guess the identity of each scarecrow and the person with most correct answers wins £20.

“Some of them are straightforward,” said Ali Byers, who organised the event with Samantha Keillor and Lesley-Anne Weir.

“For example, one of them is Bob the Builder, which is pretty obvious.

“My husband and I have made Bill and Ben the flowerpot men, which again is pretty obvious.

“But some of them are much harder to identify so we put a clue in the guide that helps people identify what the scarecrow is representing.”

New bench idea

The trail has run every year since 2006 – the exception being 2020 due to Covid restrictions.

All entrants pay £5 which, together with the programme money, is usually distributed to Longforgan Primary School.

This year, however, it is hoped the money will fund a picnic bench at Helen McGregor Park – subject to consent from Perth and Kinross Council.

Ali said: “A lot of people know Longforgan for the scarecrows and a big number of people come from outwith the village to do the trail.”

Pictures – can you guess who these are?