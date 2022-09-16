Plans approved for £4.75m Dundee innovation hub on Michelin site

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Plans for a £4.75 million hub at the Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc in Dundee have been given the go-ahead.

The 1,215 square metre innovation hub will be a purpose-built facility on the former tyre factory site.

It will allow businesses, researchers and challenge-holders to work together on developing, testing, and commercialising new products.

Earlier this year, The Courier revealed how the innovation hub might look.

Now the proposals have now been approved by Dundee City Council.

Work is expected to begin soon, with the multi-million-pound project compete by the end of October 2023.

MSIP innovation hub plans approved

Chief operating officer at MSIP Colin McIlraith said: “It’s great news that our planning application has been approved.

“We’ve made significant progress with phase one of our £20m transformation programme, which is nearing completion.

“I’m excited that we have now started phase two of that programme.

“I look forward to seeing our innovation hub come to life.”

Innovation hub allowing collaboration

MSIP will also deliver an associated programme of innovation activity and will provide access to support programmes.

Facilities will include hot-desking, meetings rooms, event spaces, design workshops and a café.

These will be available to everyone working at MSIP and others that can benefit from what it offers.

Dundee City Council previously secured £3.5m of funding from the Tay Cities Deal Industrial Investment Fund to support the plans.

MSIP innovation director Sarah Petrie previously said the innovation hub would be the focal point for new ideas.

The new facility will be built on disused land near the Baldovie Road entrance to the former tyre factory.

Ms Petrie added it would be a “gateway for new businesses and a stepping-stone for small businesses”.