Cartoon Mania in Longforgan as annual Scarecrow Trail gets underway

It’s all about the cartoon mania in Longforgan for the next fortnight as the Scarecrow Trail returns for its 15th event.

Organisers of the trail – which began on Saturday and will run until September 3 – were forced to cancel it last year amid Covid restrictions.

But now 50 entries have been put forward with locals looking forward to the event.

Classic characters such as Postman Pat, Thomas the Tank Engine, Goofy and SpongeBob SquarePants will appear across the village in scarecrow form.

The trail brings the Longforgan community together each year and even attracts visitors from across the Carse of Gowrie, Dundee and Perth into the village.

‘A positive community spirit’

For the past four years, the event has been organised by three Dundee teachers, Samantha Keillor, Ali Byers and Lesley-Anne Weir.

The family-friendly event allows participants to create their scarecrows out of straw provided by local farm J.L.Wilkie free of charge.

Trail completion books are available at the Longforgan Village Shop, which includes a map of all 50 scarecrows.

Samantha said: “The people of the village really look forward to this event as it really brings the community together.

“It’s great to see new faces and see the children having fun trying to guess the scarecrow.

“With life being so busy, it’s really important to keep traditions like this alive.

“Having village events like this promotes a positive community spirit which is at the heart of Longforgan.

“We appreciate all the help we receive from the volunteers delivering flyers for us to the workers at the Longforgan Village Shop going above and beyond to collect in the money and entries.

“We are so grateful.”

She added: “It wouldn’t be such a success without everyone lending a helping hand big or small.”

When was the last trail?

The Scarecrow Trail was last held in June 2019, with each scarecrow having been inspired by Disney characters.

The 14th event saw a record 82 figures created by participants in the village.

Much-loved favourites such as Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Snow White, and Rapunzel made an appearance in scarecrow form.

Samantha said: “Longforgan is quite a close-knit village, so it’s great that we’ve got so many scarecrows – it’s a record for us.

“There’s always a bit of a buzz around ‘scarecrow time’ now and it’s always so nice seeing people out and about exploring the village to find them all.”