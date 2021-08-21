Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Perth & Kinross

Cartoon Mania in Longforgan as annual Scarecrow Trail gets underway

By Anita Diouri
August 21 2021, 7.08pm Updated: August 21 2021, 7.09pm
Grace Keillor, 9 and sister Bree, 5 admiring the scarecrows.

It’s all about the cartoon mania in Longforgan for the next fortnight as the Scarecrow Trail returns for its 15th event.

Organisers of the trail – which began on Saturday and will run until September 3 – were forced to cancel it last year amid Covid restrictions.

Grace Keillor, 9, and sister Bree, 5, admired the scarecrows on day one of the trail.

But now 50 entries have been put forward with locals looking forward to the event.

Classic characters such as Postman Pat, Thomas the Tank Engine, Goofy and SpongeBob SquarePants will appear across the village in scarecrow form.

The trail brings the Longforgan community together each year and even attracts visitors from across the Carse of Gowrie, Dundee and Perth into the village.

‘A positive community spirit’

For the past four years, the event has been organised by three Dundee teachers, Samantha Keillor, Ali Byers and Lesley-Anne Weir.

The family-friendly event allows participants to create their scarecrows out of straw provided by local farm J.L.Wilkie free of charge.

Charlie Brown and Snoopy scarecrow.

Trail completion books are available at the Longforgan Village Shop, which includes a map of all 50 scarecrows.

Samantha said: “The people of the village really look forward to this event as it really brings the community together.

“It’s great to see new faces and see the children having fun trying to guess the scarecrow.

“With life being so busy, it’s really important to keep traditions like this alive.

Samantha, Grace and Bree Keillor with the Thomas the Tank Engine scarecrow.

“Having village events like this promotes a positive community spirit which is at the heart of Longforgan.

“We appreciate all the help we receive from the volunteers delivering flyers for us to the workers at the Longforgan Village Shop going above and beyond to collect in the money and entries.

Loch Ness Monster scarecrow.

“We are so grateful.”

She added: “It wouldn’t be such a success without everyone lending a helping hand big or small.”

When was the last trail?

The Scarecrow Trail was last held in June 2019, with each scarecrow having been inspired by Disney characters.

The 14th event saw a record 82 figures created by participants in the village.

Much-loved favourites such as Winnie the Pooh, Pinocchio, Snow White, and Rapunzel made an appearance in scarecrow form.

Samantha said: “Longforgan is quite a close-knit village, so it’s great that we’ve got so many scarecrows – it’s a record for us.

“There’s always a bit of a buzz around ‘scarecrow time’ now and it’s always so nice seeing people out and about exploring the village to find them all.”

