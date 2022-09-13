Cillian Sheridan takes major step on road to recovery in Dundee reserve clash – but fresh concern over midfield star

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee striker Cillian Sheridan took a major step in his recovery from injury after featuring for the Dark Blues reserves.

The Dee lost out 4-0 to Kilmarnock in the first game of the Reserve League campaign at Whitton Park on Tuesday afternoon.

The Irishman has been out of action since last October after an Achilles injury.

Sheridan returned to full training last month but a minor subsequent setback hampered his recovery.

The former Celtic forward is still a few weeks away from a return to the first team but his first competitive minutes will go a long way to boosting his fitness.

While there was positive news on Sheridan, the Dee will have to sweat over the fitness of young midfielder Fin Robertson.

The 19-year-old had to be replaced midway through the first half against Killie after going down injured.

Dundee’s medical team will have to wait to judge the severity of the issue.

Starting line up – Legzdins, Donald, Wilkie, Fisher, Graham, Robertson, Lamb, Anderson, McGinn, Strachan, Sheridan. Subs – Welsh, Mutale, White, Lorimer, Findlay, Blacklock, Clark, Richardson #thedee — Dundee Football Club (@DundeeFC) September 13, 2022

The Dark Blues also fielded Adam Legdzins, Max Anderson and Niall McGinn.

An Innes Cameron strike in the second half opened the scoring for the Ayrshire outfit.

A brace from Bobby Wales put distance between the sides before Nice loanee Deji Sotona made it 4-0 late on.