Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: ‘It’s not a good one’

By George Cran
August 27 2022, 8.00am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.

Dundee are concerned over an injury suffered by winger Luke McCowan after he limped off in Friday night’s defeat at Ayr United.

Heading back to face his old team, McCowan got a bit of stick from the home support after he swapped Somerset Park for Dens Park just over a year ago.

However, he showed the Ayr fans what they had been missing early on as he played a key part in the opening goal for the Dark Blues.

His return, though, ended prematurely as he limped off after 32 minutes with the score at 1-1.

Dundee dejection at full-time.

And manager Gary Bowyer admitted the 24-year-old as in a lot of pain post-match.

“He’s struggling,” the Dundee boss said.

“We’ll know more over the weekend, start of next week.

“It’s not a good one.

“I didn’t see what happened but it’s his ankle and it’s not very good at the moment.”

Dundee are back in action on Tuesday in the Premier Sports Cup as they host League One Falkirk at Dens Park with a quarter-final place at stake.

 

