Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: ‘It’s not a good one’ By George Cran August 27 2022, 8.00am 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee are concerned over an injury suffered by winger Luke McCowan after he limped off in Friday night’s defeat at Ayr United. Heading back to face his old team, McCowan got a bit of stick from the home support after he swapped Somerset Park for Dens Park just over a year ago. However, he showed the Ayr fans what they had been missing early on as he played a key part in the opening goal for the Dark Blues. His return, though, ended prematurely as he limped off after 32 minutes with the score at 1-1. Dundee dejection at full-time. And manager Gary Bowyer admitted the 24-year-old as in a lot of pain post-match. “He’s struggling,” the Dundee boss said. “We’ll know more over the weekend, start of next week. “It’s not a good one. “I didn’t see what happened but it’s his ankle and it’s not very good at the moment.” Dundee are back in action on Tuesday in the Premier Sports Cup as they host League One Falkirk at Dens Park with a quarter-final place at stake. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Dundee FC Dundee boss Gary Bowyer apologises to travelling fans after Ayr defeat: 'That's not good… 0 4 talking points as 10-man Dundee go down to Dipo Akinyemi-inspired Ayr United 1 Dundee team news for Ayr trip: Two striking options missing for the Dark Blues 0 Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Here's where you can watch Championship clash on TV for FREE 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals reasons for telling Shaun Byrne he could find a… 1 PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Will Celtic add to Dundee United despair as… 0 Ayr v Dundee: Impressive numbers behind Honest Men's start and what Dark Blues can… 0 RAB DOUGLAS: Far too early for Dundee United to hit panic button - and… 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest… 0 More from The Courier Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0 VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 0 Sarah Millican is back with Bobby Dazzler