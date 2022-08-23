3 St Johnstone talking points as Max Kucheriavyi has a quiet night in SPFL Trust Cup defeat to East Fife and Bobby Dailly shines

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The St Johnstone Colts are out of the SPFL Trust Cup after an experienced East Fife outfit proved too strong and street-wise in the second round clash in Methil.

Goals from Alan Trouten, Scott Mercer, Michael Cunningham and Sam Martin sent Stevie Crawford’s men through on the back of a 4-0 victory.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from a Perth perspective.

Bobby Dailly ready for the next step

The young Saints were set-up along similar lines to the big team, with Liam Parker, John Mahon and Bobby Dailly the central defensive unit in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Parker certainly possesses attributes that give him a chance of a professional career.

Well over six feet tall, the 18-year-old has a reliable left foot and was willing to step into midfield when the opportunity arose.

In fact, he nearly scored from 30 yards just three minutes into the game after doing so.

Parker also won a header from the subsequent corner, narrowly missing the far post with it.

Being sent-off for two yellow cards will have hurt but should be a valuable learning experience.

Bobby Dailly might be the same age as Parker but he looks further ahead in his development.

That’s certainly the case in terms of his physique.

He’s already got the build of his dad, Christian, and the athletic prowess.

Deep into the first half, the Millwall academy product charged down the right wing on an over-lapping run Jason Kerr would have been proud of.

Max Kucheriavyi didn’t spot him unfortunately.

But after the move broke down on the edge of the East Fife box, Dailly covered the ground quicker than anyone to be in position to head clear at the other end.

As Callum Davidson suggested when he was signed, a loan to get more men’s football game-time would appear to be the next logical stage of his career.

Not wee Max’s night

When Saints faced East Fife in this competition last year, Kucheriavyi was a relatively unknown player.

He can be proud of his rapid progression since then – in loans at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts and earning first team minutes for his parent club in the League Cup and the Premiership.

A year later, he was one of the main men in the visitors’ starting line-up, by far the most experienced member of the front three.

It didn’t quite happen for Kucheriavyi, though.

The quick feet when he’s got a defender squared up were in evidence on a couple of occasions but he wasn’t able to unlock the East Fife defence to telling effect.

The Ukrainian was probably the most fouled player on the pitch, however, which tells you about his growing reputation and his willingness to keep getting on the ball.

More loans?

Kucheriavyi is likely to stay at McDiarmid Park given he’s been a regular in Davidson’s Premiership match-day squads and been used off the bench.

Decisions will have to be made on what to do with John Mahon and Cammy Ballantyne, though.

Mahon will need to get his confidence back up and regular action is the only way to do that.

You certainly couldn’t say he stood out in this company.

Ballantyne is another for whom it is hard to imagine starts – or even substitute appearances – flowing at McDiarmid.

Fellow central midfielder Charlie Gilmour has been given a Championship loan.

After two seasons in League One, Ballantyne needs to be tested at that level too.