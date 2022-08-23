3 St Johnstone talking points as Max Kucheriavyi has a quiet night in SPFL Trust Cup defeat to East Fife and Bobby Dailly shines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Max Kucheriavyi has a quiet night in SPFL Trust Cup defeat to East Fife and Bobby Dailly shines

By Eric Nicolson
August 23 2022, 9.34pm
Max Kucheriavyi.

The St Johnstone Colts are out of the SPFL Trust Cup after an experienced East Fife outfit proved too strong and street-wise in the second round clash in Methil.

Goals from Alan Trouten, Scott Mercer, Michael Cunningham and Sam Martin sent Stevie Crawford’s men through on the back of a 4-0 victory.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from a Perth perspective.

Bobby Dailly ready for the next step

The young Saints were set-up along similar lines to the big team, with Liam Parker, John Mahon and Bobby Dailly the central defensive unit in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

Parker certainly possesses attributes that give him a chance of a professional career.

Well over six feet tall, the 18-year-old has a reliable left foot and was willing to step into midfield when the opportunity arose.

In fact, he nearly scored from 30 yards just three minutes into the game after doing so.

Parker also won a header from the subsequent corner, narrowly missing the far post with it.

Being sent-off for two yellow cards will have hurt but should be a valuable learning experience.

Bobby Dailly might be the same age as Parker but he looks further ahead in his development.

That’s certainly the case in terms of his physique.

He’s already got the build of his dad, Christian, and the athletic prowess.

Bobby Dailly.

Deep into the first half, the Millwall academy product charged down the right wing on an over-lapping run Jason Kerr would have been proud of.

Max Kucheriavyi didn’t spot him unfortunately.

But after the move broke down on the edge of the East Fife box, Dailly covered the ground quicker than anyone to be in position to head clear at the other end.

As Callum Davidson suggested when he was signed, a loan to get more men’s football game-time would appear to be the next logical stage of his career.

Not wee Max’s night

When Saints faced East Fife in this competition last year, Kucheriavyi was a relatively unknown player.

He can be proud of his rapid progression since then – in loans at Brechin City and Kelty Hearts and earning first team minutes for his parent club in the League Cup and the Premiership.

A year later, he was one of the main men in the visitors’ starting line-up, by far the most experienced member of the front three.

It didn’t quite happen for Kucheriavyi, though.

The quick feet when he’s got a defender squared up were in evidence on a couple of occasions but he wasn’t able to unlock the East Fife defence to telling effect.

The Ukrainian was probably the most fouled player on the pitch, however, which tells you about his growing reputation and his willingness to keep getting on the ball.

More loans?

Kucheriavyi is likely to stay at McDiarmid Park given he’s been a regular in Davidson’s Premiership match-day squads and been used off the bench.

Decisions will have to be made on what to do with John Mahon and Cammy Ballantyne, though.

Mahon will need to get his confidence back up and regular action is the only way to do that.

John Mahon.
John Mahon.

You certainly couldn’t say he stood out in this company.

Ballantyne is another for whom it is hard to imagine starts – or even substitute appearances – flowing at McDiarmid.

Fellow central midfielder Charlie Gilmour has been given a Championship loan.

After two seasons in League One, Ballantyne needs to be tested at that level too.

St Johnstone duo David Wotherspoon and Tony Gallacher just two weeks away from comeback

