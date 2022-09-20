Cowdenbeath Recycling Centre shuts due to roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cowdenbeath Recycling Centre has shut while resurfacing works take place on the road outside.

The facility is closed until Friday during the project on Cuddyhouse Road – which will last a total of three weeks.

Locals have been told they can use Lochgelly Recycling Centre instead.

Cuddyhouse Road is shut between 7.30am and 5pm on weekdays for the duration of the works with a signed diversion in place.

It is part of a £350,000 investment in the roads network in west Fife.

Councillor Altany Craik, roads spokesperson, said: “We maintain over 2,400km of roads in Fife and we’re spending millions each year repairing and improving them.

“Our road network is vital to support economic development, inward investment, tourism, leisure and travel to work.

“Almost everyone in Fife uses our roads on a daily basis, which is why this type of maintenance work is so essential.”

“We apologise for any inconvenience and delay caused by these essential works, and we’ll try to keep any disturbance to a minimum. Your patience and co-operation during this time is greatly appreciated.”