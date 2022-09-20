Carl Robinson interviewed by Dundee United as Liam Fox and Kevin Thomson rival emerges

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Carl Robinson interviewed by Dundee United as Liam Fox and Kevin Thomson rival emerges

By Alan Temple
September 20 2022, 12.12pm Updated: September 20 2022, 2.45pm
Carl Robinson
Robinson has bossed in the MLS and A-League

Carl Robinson is among the final candidates to become Dundee United head coach.

Courier Sport revealed on Friday that Tannadice chiefs had whittled their prospective successors to Jack Ross down to a short-list of four, including current interim Liam Fox and ex-Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson.

Former Bristol City boss Dean Holden has also been linked with the vacancy.

And Football Scotland reports that Robinson has been interviewed by the United executive board.

Carl Robinson.
Candidate for Dundee United: Carl Robinson.

Robinson, 45, has spent his entire managerial career in the MLS and A-League, most recently with Western Sydney Wanders. The Welshman was relieved of his duties in January of this year.

He has also enjoyed stints at the helm of Vancouver Whitecaps and Newcastle Jets and has been regularly assisted by ex-Scotland, Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller.

United expect to appoint their next gaffer by the end of this week.

