Carl Robinson interviewed by Dundee United as Liam Fox and Kevin Thomson rival emerges

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carl Robinson is among the final candidates to become Dundee United head coach.

Courier Sport revealed on Friday that Tannadice chiefs had whittled their prospective successors to Jack Ross down to a short-list of four, including current interim Liam Fox and ex-Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson.

Former Bristol City boss Dean Holden has also been linked with the vacancy.

And Football Scotland reports that Robinson has been interviewed by the United executive board.

Robinson, 45, has spent his entire managerial career in the MLS and A-League, most recently with Western Sydney Wanders. The Welshman was relieved of his duties in January of this year.

He has also enjoyed stints at the helm of Vancouver Whitecaps and Newcastle Jets and has been regularly assisted by ex-Scotland, Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller.

United expect to appoint their next gaffer by the end of this week.