List of Tayside and Fife residents who took part in Queen’s funeral – including military heroes By Emma Duncan and Amie Flett September 20 2022, 12.55pm Updated: September 20 2022, 5.19pm 0 Royal Regiment of Scotland's Allan Campbell with his family (left) and Pipe Major Paul Burns at Queen's funeral (right). [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Fife New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets 0 Cowdenbeath Recycling Centre shuts due to roadworks 0 First look at plans for new Levenmouth rail link stations as designs to be… 0 Why is Fife's Viewforth High School among most overcrowded in Scotland? 0 LISTEN: How we're recognising achievements of local youngsters Fife laundry firm’s recovery gathers steam 0 Pictures: Leslie residents raise a cup of tea to the Queen 0 Fife business hands out hundreds of meals as foodbanks close for Queen's funeral 0 Where2: Fife firm What The Fork launches new food delivery service 0 Bigot narrowly avoids prison after anti-Catholic tirade in Fife More from The Courier Driver smashes into railing during hit-and-run outside Dundee school - but leaves number plate… 0 MARTEL MAXWELL: Dundee United fans who chanted about Queen’s death will one day feel… 0 Perth slaughterhouse greenhouse gas leak is 'second largest' in Europe New 20mph speed limits imposed on Dunfermline streets 0 Major Tayside housebuilder delivers 1,000 homes for the first time 0 Dundee United senior stars on scoresheet as Tangerines claim last-gasp Reserve Cup win 0