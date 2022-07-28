Tribute from brother in arms as military honour Mark Keith of Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tribute from brother in arms as military honour Mark Keith of Dundee

By Chris Ferguson
July 28 2022, 6.30pm Updated: July 28 2022, 6.44pm
Keith's Mother Moira and stepfather Jim Philip watch as Mark's coffin is taken from the church.
As boys, brothers Mark and John Keith were inseparable growing up in Dundee.

They shared a room, shared a love of football and when John joined the army in 2004, Mark followed a few months later.

The pair became brothers in arms in the Royal Scots Dragoon Guard, serving on Challenger 2 tanks, in Germany, Cyprus and Iraq before transferring to Leuchars station.

When Mark was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour at the end of 2019, it was John, assisted by sister Jenna, mother Moira, stepfather Jim and Mark’s girlfriend Gill Stewart, who organised fundraising.

John Keith, left, before he ran the Edinburgh Marathon, pictured with sister Jenna and brother Mark, right.

Mark, 38,  lost his fight for life at home on July 18, surrounded by his family, and today received a full military funeral at St Mary Our Lady of Victories Church in Dundee.

Later, as Mark was buried at Pitkerro Grove cemetery, his memory was honoured with a gun salute by regimental colleagues.

Regimental colleagues honour Mark’s memory with a gun salute at Pitkerro Grove cemetery.

Throughout his illness, Mark had been cared for at the family home in Pitkerro Road, Dundee.

John ran the Edinburgh Marathon and took part in a boxing match to raise funds to make Mark’s final days as comfortable as possible.

He said: “We were always close. We shared a room as boys and were inseparable.

“We joined the army at the same time and in Germany we lived in a block across from each and met up at weekends.”

Mark was born in Peterhead but spent most of his life in Dundee. He went to St Margaret’s and then St Vincent’s primary schools before moving up to St Saviour’s High School.

Moira and Jim Philip follow Mark’s coffin to his final resting place.

At primary school he was a member of a Cameron Cup-winning side and went on to play football for St Saviour’s.

John joined the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards in September, 2004 and, in February, 2005, Mark enlisted in the Royal Artillery, and was deployed to Cyprus on peacekeeping duties.

In 2007 he transferred to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carbiniers and Greys) to be closer to his brother.

Mark, who became a lance corporal, served as a gunner on Challenger 2 tanks, while John was a driver.

Lance Corporal Mark Keith of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards was buried with full military honours.

During 2008, Mark was part of Operation Telic serving in Iraq. He returned to Germany to train for deployment to Afghanistan but was injured and remained part of the rear operations group.

In 2012, the brothers left the army. Mark began a career working offshore and John worked for a company undertaking vehicle maintenance at British military bases in Germany.

However, the brothers missed army life and rejoined together in 2017.

Mark retrained as a Jackal driver and both brothers went on to serve in Cyrpus later that year.

A piper and a bugler played at the graveside.

During his years in Germany, Mark represented the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards at football in inter-service games in Germany and the UK.

Both brothers also turned out for local teams, Tusv Stellichte and Osterheide.

In a statement, the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards described Mark as the linchpin of the regiment’s social life.

“He always had the capacity to look after others and include them in what he was doing.

“The Scots Dragoon Guards is a family regiment and has sorely felt the loss. Throughout the last two years, personnel of all ranks have continued to socialise and visit Lance Corporal Keith, a testament to the esteem with which he was held.”

Some of the tributes paid to Mark Keith.

Mark’s mother, Moira Philip, said: “Mark’s girlfriend, Gill Stewart was with him throughout his illness.

“She was an amazing help with Mark and helped Jim and I so much.”

Mark was a big Dundee FC fan who went to games home and away and played darts for the Dundee social club, as well as at county level with Tay Valley.

Dundee FC Supporters’ Association described Mark as “popular, funny and loved”.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

