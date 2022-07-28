Lorna Slater makes bizarre claim Westminster is at fault for sky high Scottish rail prices

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Green minister Lorna Slater claims Westminster is to blame for sky-high rail fares in Scotland – despite the Scottish Government nationalising ScotRail only a few months ago.

Commuters hoped ticket prices would be reduced to a more affordable level after the rail network came back under public ownership in April.

But instead routes have been disrupted by strike action and a debacle that saw UK Government-owned rail service LNER brought in to run extra services during The Open after ScotRail services were slashed.

Speaking during a visit to Dunfermline Recycling Centre on Thursday, the circular economy minister insisted it is the UK Government who are at fault for soaring prices.

‘UK Government to blame’

Asked by us to justify how ministers can urge people to travel by train more often while some fares cost more than a plane ticket, Ms Slater said: “It is so frustrating.

“The UK Government has chosen to subsidise aviation instead of making public transport like trains and buses cheaper.

“It is frustrating the cost of fares are going up and the UK Government needs to change that.”

Asked why the Scottish Government cannot do more given it nationalised the railways in Scotland, Ms Slater added: “The Scottish Government is doing enormous things in this area.

“Free bus travel has been a game changer.

“It has reduced people’s carbon footprint and young people are able to get about – and all of that is good for the economy, good for families and good for mental wellbeing.

“It is exactly the policy we need to tackle the cost of living and the climate crises.”

‘It has been a complete disaster’

Political rivals criticised Ms Slater’s comments, saying they “won’t wash” with the public who are left forking out for expensive train fares.

Dean Lockhart, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said: “It’s typical of SNP-Green ministers to try and manufacture grievance with the UK Government while dodging responsibility for their failures here in Scotland.

“The SNP’s nationalisation of ScotRail has been a complete disaster.

“Their limited discount scheme this spring was only a pale imitation of what was on offer elsewhere in the UK and their decision to slash services for two months brought parts of Scotland to a virtual standstill.

“The SNP-Green government has no hope of increasing public transport use without providing a reliable and affordable rail service.”

He added Ms Slater would “stand up” to the SNP if she “had a shred of credibility left”.

Willie Rennie, Lib Dem MSP for North East Fife, added: “The Green minister sounds more and more like an SNP minister every day with her ‘Westminster bad’ routine.

“Blaming Westminster for the shocking Scottish train service won’t wash, especially as the trains are already owned and run by the Scottish Government.”

And Neil Bibby from Scottish Labour added: “The people of Scotland deserve affordable and reliable bus travel – but the Scottish Government’s own figures show that fewer than one in three young people have a free bus pas.

“Rather than pinning the blame on others, Lorna Slater should realise that she is actually in government and the failings of that government lie with her.”

Millions to be spent on recycling

Ms Slater made the comments while visiting Dunfermline Recycling Centre to unveil the government’s next round of funding for recycling improvements.

A £3.4 million fund will be split between three different recycling projects in Aberdeen, Perthshire and Renfrewshire.

It is hoped these projects will reduce CO2 emissions by over 8,000 tonnes every year – the equivalent of removing 4,400 cars from the road annually.

Ms Slater said: “Hundreds of thousands of people in Scotland will benefit from projects supported by the fund, which will make it easier for households to recycle and increase local recycling rates.”