St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Saints held to 0-0 draw with Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone verdict: Star man, player ratings and key moments as Saints held to 0-0 draw with Ross County

By Eric Nicolson
September 17 2022, 5.06pm Updated: September 17 2022, 5.29pm
Adam Montgomery and Ross County's Keith Watson battle for the ball.
Adam Montgomery and Ross County's Keith Watson battle for the ball.

St Johnstone made it four points from two home games but this game had 0-0 written all over it for long spells.

If either side shaded the contest it was Saints but the two teams seemed very evenly matched.

Courier Sport assesses the last match before the international break.

Key moments

They both came within the first eight minutes when the woodwork was struck at either end.

First a Stevie May shot from outside the box rebounded off the post and into the arms of keeper Ross Laidlaw.

And then it was the turn for the hosts to enjoy a bit of good fortune when a Kazeem Olaigbe effort hit the underside of the bar but bounced on the right side of the line from a Perth perspective.

There were precious few goalmouth incidents thereafter.

Star man: Drey Wright

Wright picked up where he left off a fortnight ago.

His runs down the right were the likeliest avenue for a goal in this contest – one of them setting up May for the shot on to the post.

And you couldn’t fault the former Hibs man defensively.

Player ratings

Matthews 7, Wright 8, McGowan 6 (Davidson 6), Mitchell 7, Gordon 7, Considine 7, Montgomery 7, Hallberg 6, Murphy 5 (Crawford 6), May 6 (McClennan 6), Clark 7.

Manager under the microscope

An injury to Graham Carey denied Callum Davidson the opportunity to go with the same starting line-up that defeated St Mirren so convincingly.

And he opted to take Ryan McGowan out of defence and put him into central midfield, recalling captain Liam Gordon into his central defensive three.

Saints substitutes, Connor McLennan and Ali Crawford, made a good impact when they came on in the second half but it left you thinking changes could have been made earlier.

Liam Gordon returned for Saints.
Liam Gordon returned for Saints.

Man in the middle

It never felt as if Matthew McDermid was consistently getting the small decisions right but at least he didn’t make a glaring mistake for a big one.

Unfortunately that’s the benchmark for Scottish referees these days.

Nicky Clark claimed for a late penalty when he tried to beat Laidlaw to a Connor McLennan cross but it looked as if the goalie just got there first.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

Ryan McGowan is a big fan of Ange Postecoglou and Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson and Ange Postecoglou give players the preparation they're looking for, says St…
0
St Johnstone's Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan not giving up on Australia World Cup dream
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Paddy Buckley in action.
St Johnstone in 1952: The Perth club were in crisis the last time there…
0
Stevie May and Connor McLennan could both be good partners for Nicky Clark.
Callum Davidson has two potentially strong St Johnstone strike partnerships in making
0
St Johnstone's stand-in captain, Melker Hallberg.
Melker Hallberg has taken great pride in being St Johnstone captain
0
Gus MacPherson and Ian Flaherty.
St Johnstone have 'two or three pieces' to put in recruitment jigsaw after Gus…
0
Liam Fox, caretaker manager for Dundee United.
PODCAST: Is Dundee United manager hunt turning into procession for Liam Fox?
0
Gus MacPherson, new head of football operations at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Gus MacPherson as new head of football operations
0
Gus MacPherson.
St Johnstone set to appoint Gus MacPherson to behind the scenes role at McDiarmid…
0

More from The Courier

James McPake was delighted with the response of his players. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind
Gary Bowyer looks on in disbelief after a decision is awarded against his team.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst…
The event started with a parade from Fife College Campus down Kirk Wynd then along the High Street ending outside Kirkcaldy Town House. Various events then took place throughout the afternoon.
Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration
0
It was a highly charged atmosphere at East End Park.
Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Kyle…
Poor Rab has been without heating or hot water for ages. It's no fun.
RAB MCNEIL: No heating and hot water for four weeks, and here's why
0
A second stunning striker from Cameron Harper won the game for Inverness.
Dundee verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as Dark Blues downed by…
0