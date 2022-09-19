3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact and Saints show they’re ahead of Ross County

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford make an impact and Saints show they’re ahead of Ross County

By Eric Nicolson
September 19 2022, 6.30am
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.
Liam Gordon and Ali Crawford in action against Ross County.

Back to back wins evaded St Johnstone against Ross County.

The Perth side carried a strong attacking threat in patches but lacked the clinical touch that defined their victory over St Mirren a fortnight earlier.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points as the Perth side head into the international break ninth in the Premiership table.

Four into three

Liam Gordon’s biggest chunk of league action before Saturday – the second half at Tynecastle – didn’t end well.

Understandably short of match sharpness, the club captain went to ground to try and tackle Barrie McKay, conceding the late, match-winning penalty, when staying on his feet was the far more sensible option.

Centre-backs coming on at half-time to face attackers with the speed and skill of McKay, particularly when they’re lacking game-time as Gordon was, is an onerous task.

In the long-term, those minutes will have served him well because Gordon was at his commanding best on his return to the starting line-up against County.

Even more significant was the fact Saints were able to keep a clean sheet (their second in a row) with a new-look back three.

This unit looked every bit as effective as the one with Ryan McGowan in it, which is high praise.

Alex Mitchell’s comfort on the right side – he looks more natural there than Gordon – increases Callum Davidson’s options.

Should the much talked-up back four ever happen, Gordon and Mitchell would appear to be a combination that could work, with McGowan at right-back and Tony Gallacher on the left.

When you’ve got four players who can thrive in a back three, though, the pull of sticking with that formation is strong.

Selecting the trio to start against Dundee United in a couple of weeks will be no easy task, mind you.

Taking his chance

Ali Crawford has yet to start a league game for Saints this season.

He’s been fit for seven of them and left on the bench as an unused substitute on two occasions.

Depending on your definition of ‘fringe player’, the cap may well fit the former Hamilton Accies playmaker these days.

With David Wotherspoon hopefully making an imminent return, the manager talking up Max Kucheriavyi’s chances of first team football and the impact Jamie Murphy and Graham Carey have already made as goal creators and scorers, Crawford has a big job on his hands to become a starter, never mind a regular one.

When Davidson does look in his direction along the bench with a game drifting towards a draw or defeat, quite simply, he has to alter it.

Crawford got over 20 minutes as Murphy’s replacement and picked up the pace of the contest pretty much instantly.

He changed the point of attack expertly on several occasions and his Opta passing accuracy percentage in the final third (75%) was the highest in the Saints side by some distance.

Ali Crawford’s passing accuracy in the final third was impressive.

Had he managed to find the net with a late first-time shot from a Drey Wright cut-back it would have been the complete cameo.

If Carey’s knee injury isn’t serious, it’s still hard to envisage Crawford getting close to the game-time he amassed last season but he enhanced his reputation on Saturday and Davidson will remember his winning goal the last time Saints played at Tannadice.

Barometer fixtures

Two games against Ross County last season were unnerving occasions from a Perth perspective.

They turned out to be barometer fixtures.

When Malky Mackay’s team won 2-1 at McDiarmid in December they were only one point above Saints before kick-off.

But after watching the game play out, it was clear County were a side on the rise and there was little prospect of them being dragged into the relegation battle.

The 3-1 end of February defeat in Dingwall was equally dispiriting.

Confidence and fight drained out of the Saints team alarmingly, while County’s attacking options were more varied and potent.

This season’s compare and contrast was far more encouraging.

Without being at their best, Saints still edged this match.

Their Opta expected goals figure was twice as good, with the shots in the box disparity even greater.

The Opta team stats for St Johnstone v Ross County.

And, for all the talk about the absence of Regan Charles-Cook and Joseph Hungbo not severely impacting County, the truth is they’re nowhere near as dangerous a team without those two stars.

There’s no shame in that.

Not for the first time this term, I left a game thinking ‘Saints should finish above them’.

And Dundee United and Kilmarnock are still to come.

