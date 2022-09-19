Joe Grayson gives honest assessment as Dundee midfielder admits performances are ‘not good enough’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Midfielder Joe Grayson insists he and his Dundee teammates must learn from recent mistakes and move on if they are to push for the Championship title admitting Saturday’s loss to Inverness was ‘not good enough’.

The 3-2 defeat was the second time this season the Dark Blues have come away with nothing.

The result saw them drop to fifth in the table with the Caley Jags leapfrogging them.

Despite bagging his first Dundee goal, it was the first time Grayson had tasted defeat at Dens since joining on loan from Barrow last month.

It’s not something the 23-year-old wants to get used to.

Settling into Dundee life

While Grayson feels like he is settling in nicely north of the border, he reveals one element has been disappointing – his side’s results.

“I’m really enjoying it on and off the pitch,” he said. “I love living up here and there’s such a good group of lads and staff.

“Ultimately, we want to be winning games on a regular basis. At the moment, we’re not really doing that.

“Saturday was the first defeat at home since I’ve been here but you look at the size of the club and, coming here for the opposition, it’s everyone’s cup final – they want to beat us.

“It gives them an extra 10% – we have to respond to that.

“On Saturday, I thought we were good but we’ve conceded three goals lost the game and that’s not good enough for a club of this size.”

‘Concentrating on the league’

Dundee will turn their attentions away from the league when they enter uncharted territory next week in the form of The New Saints.

The Welsh Premier League champions lie in wait in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Grayson says the Championship is their main focus at the moment – but a win on Friday could go a long way in restoring confidence in the team which they can build on for their trip to Hamilton on October 1.

“We are concentrating on the league but we go down to Wales next Friday and look to put in a performance we can take into our next league game,” he said. “That’s all it is; taking each game as it comes.

“It’s a tough league, we know that, but we have to be a lot better.

“I wish we’d come here and put in another good performance for the fans and won the game but we didn’t do that.

“We have to reflect, see what went wrong and bounce back.

“No matter where we are in the league, we want to be winning every game.

“We’ve had a few poor results, we know that.

“But we have to stick together as a group and go into the next game, hopefully win, and build confidence in each game that comes, go on a run and push up the table.”