Champions League qualifiers, familiar faces and Wales-England border jumping: Who are Dundee’s SPFL Trust Trophy opponents The New Saints?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Champions League qualifiers, familiar faces and Wales-England border jumping: Who are Dundee’s SPFL Trust Trophy opponents The New Saints?

By Scott Lorimer
August 29 2022, 4.47pm
The New Saints have been involved in European qualifiers for the last 23 seasons.
The New Saints have been involved in European qualifiers for the last 23 seasons.

Dundee will face an entirely new opposition in Welsh Premier League side The New Saints next month.

The Dark Blues were paired against them in the third round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

Gary Bowyer’s side will travel to face TNS on the weekend of September 24 and 25.

According to stats site The Dee Archive, Dundee have never faced a Welsh side in their 129-year history.

The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee

Courier Sport takes a look at who they are and what the Dens Park side could come up against.

Who are The New Saints?

The New Saints play in the Welsh Premier League – and are the most successful club in the Welsh league system.

They play in green and white hoops and are managed by former Middlesbrough and Crystal Palace defender Craig Harrison, who is in charge for his second spell.

The New Saints's Ryan Brobbel celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg match at Park Hall,
The New Saints’s Ryan Brobbel celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, first leg match at Park Hall,

Last season, they were runaway champions, finishing 21 points clear ahead of nearest rivals Bala Town.

Not only did they romp their way to the league title but they made it a double by winning the Welsh Cup.

They beat Penybont 3-2 at the Cardiff City Stadium in May.

Their league victory gave them the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League, but they fell short in the first round of qualifying.

They lost out to Northern Irish side, and fellow Challenge Cup contenders, Linfield, 2-1 on aggregate.

They then had a second chance of European football in the Europa Conference League but again crashed out in the qualifiers. They lost 2-0 on aggregate to Víkingur Reykjavík.

TNS have been involved in European qualifiers for the last 23 years.

So far this campaign, they sit joint-top of the Welsh domestic table after two wins and a draw.

Play in Welsh league – but not in Wales

Dundee fans planning on travelling to see their side would be forgiven for thinking they’ll be off to Wales.

In fact, they are off to Shropshire, just on the English side of the border with Wales.

The New Saints were initially formed in the village of Llansantffraid-ym-Mechain before becoming Total Network Solutions in 1996.

The New Saints' Park Hall Stadium
The New Saints’ Park Hall Stadium

Fast forward to 2003, they merged with Oswestry Town to become ‘The New Saints’ and have been based in England ever since.

In 2006, they played their first game at their 3000-capacity Park Hall stadium.

Familiar faces?

While TNS are new opposition, a few players should be familiar to the Dark Blues.

Former Aberdeen and Dunfermline striker Declan McManus now plies his trade with the side. He moved from East End Park to the Welsh Premier League in 2021, for a fee thought to be around £60k.

Declan McManus v Dundee

⏱️ 93rd minute😯 3-2 down👟 Free kick 25 yards from goal🎯 Step forward, Declan McManus 🎯#SPFL | Dunfermline Athletic FC

Posted by SPFL on Monday, 21 December 2020

McManus has since scored 32 goals in 45 appearances.

The 28-year-old has netted three times against the Dark Blues in his career. Most notably, he bagged a late brace to stun Dundee as Dunfermline pulled themselves back from 3-0 down to earn a point in December 2020.

Former Hamilton Accies pair Jon Routledge and Daniel Redmond are also in the TNS squad.

Routledge has netted once against Dundee, equalising in a 2-2 draw for the Accies in the 2011/12 season.

Redmond meanwhile hasn’t scored against the Dee, but has assisted three goals in 10 appearances against the boys in dark blue.

What the managers said

After the draw was made, boss Craig Harrison, who helped TNS to the Challenge Cup semi-final in 2017 and Connah’s Quay Nomads to the final in 2019, said: “It will be a tough game – it softens the blow a little bit with it being a home tie.

“If it had been away, it would have been a really tough one against a Championship side and Dundee are a big club in Scotland historically.

The SPFL Trust Trophy
The SPFL Trust Trophy

“It will be a tough game but one everyone is looking forward to.

“Getting back in the Challenge Cup is something I have enjoyed, both at my time at TNS and Connah’s Quay.

“I’m looking forward to it and so are my players.”

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer said: “It’s my first experience of the competition. I bought a striker from TNS a few years ago, Scott Quigley, who is at Stockport now.

“It’s astroturf but it is what it is, we have to go play it and we want to win it.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee FC

The SPFL Trust Trophy.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee to face Welsh Premier League side The New Saints
Falkirk celebrate Aiden Nesbitt's winner against Hibs earlier this season.
Dundee's next in-form opponents: What to watch out for as League One Falkirk target…
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Martin O'Neill on Bonetti Picture shows; Dundee FC Bonetti years/Martin O'Neill. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
EXCLUSIVE: What watching Ivano Bonetti's star-studded Dundee team taught Celtic legend Martin O'Neill
0
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft.
Dundee defender Lee Ashcroft sends out warning to Dark Blues squad: 'Win the fight…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer at Ayr.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer apologises to travelling fans after Ayr defeat: 'That's not good…
1
Ayr's Dipo Akinyemi celebrates after making it 1-1 against Dundee.
4 talking points as 10-man Dundee go down to Dipo Akinyemi-inspired Ayr United
1
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer.
Dundee team news for Ayr trip: Two striking options missing for the Dark Blues
0
Dundee defender Jordan McGhee disappointed at full-time at Aberdeen.
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on playing for a year with 'nine out of 10 pain'…
0
Dundee's Max Anderson takes on Ayr United at Somerset Park.
Ayr v Dundee: Here's where you can watch Championship clash on TV for FREE
0

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff