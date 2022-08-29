SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee to face Welsh Premier League side The New Saints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee will travel across the border to face The New Saints after being drawn away in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Dark Blues enter the competition once more after their relegation from the Premiership last season.

Gary Bowyer’s side will face the Welsh Premier League side at the 2,034-capacity The Venue.

Even though TNS play in the Welsh league, they are actually based just over the England-Wales border in Shropshire, north of the market town of Oswestry.

Reigning champions Raith Rovers will begin their defence with an away trip.

They will head up to Aberdeen to take on Championship rivals Cove Rangers.

Fellow Fifers Dunfermline will host Celtic B in a tricky tie at East End Park.

While Kelty Hearts will travel to Galabank to take on Annan Athletic.

In Angus, Arbroath will host East fife at Gayfield.

Montrose have been handed a home tie with Kilmarnock B.

Meanwhile, Brechin, who overcame Stirling Albion on penalties last week, will travel north to face Inverness.

The ties will take place on the weekend of September 24 and 25.

The draw in full:

Here's the #SPFLTrustTrophy Round 3⃣ fixtures.👇 Games are due to take place weekend of 24/25 September. pic.twitter.com/t9GeVL58bp — SPFL Trust (@SPFLTrust) August 29, 2022