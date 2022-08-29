SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee to face Welsh Premier League side The New Saints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Dundee to face Welsh Premier League side The New Saints

By Scott Lorimer
August 29 2022, 1.18pm Updated: August 29 2022, 2.17pm
Dundee will travel across the border to face The New Saints after being drawn away in the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The Dark Blues enter the competition once more after their relegation from the Premiership last season.

Gary Bowyer’s side will face the Welsh Premier League side at the 2,034-capacity The Venue.

Even though TNS play in the Welsh league, they are actually based just over the England-Wales border in Shropshire, north of the market town of Oswestry.

Reigning champions Raith Rovers will begin their defence with an away trip.

Raith Rover's triumphed in the SPFL Trust Trophy in Airdrie.
Holders Raith Rovers, who won the SPFL Trust Trophy final in Airdrie, were given a tricky trip to Cove in the draw.

They will head up to Aberdeen to take on Championship rivals Cove Rangers.

Fellow Fifers Dunfermline will host Celtic B in a tricky tie at East End Park.

While Kelty Hearts will travel to Galabank to take on Annan Athletic.

In Angus, Arbroath will host East fife at Gayfield.

Montrose have been handed a home tie with Kilmarnock B.

Meanwhile, Brechin, who overcame Stirling Albion on penalties last week, will travel north to face Inverness.

The ties will take place on the weekend of September 24 and 25.

The draw in full:

 

