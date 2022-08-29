Anger at slow roll-out of electric vehicle charge points in region covering Dundee and Angus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anger at slow roll-out of electric vehicle charge points in region covering Dundee and Angus

Only 28 electric vehicle chargers were installed in a Scottish Government scheme across a region stretching from Fraserburgh to Dundee in the past year, new figures have shown.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
August 29 2022, 5.00pm
Photo of Adele Merson
The Scottish Government has a target of 30,000 electric vehicle charging points by 2030.
A total of 395 new public charging points were installed across Scotland between June 2021 to May this year on the country’s national electric vehicle charging network.

Of those, 28 were located in the Scottish Parliament’s North East region, which covers Angus, Dundee, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Conservative MSP Liam Kerr claimed it would take 45 years for the Scottish Government to reach its national target of 30,000 EV chargers by the end of the decade if the “woeful” rollout pace continues.

Government agency Transport Scotland said the country has the UK’s second highest number of electric vehicle public charge-points outside London – and the most rapid charge-points anywhere in the UK.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr.

Mr Kerr said: “The Scottish Government needs to be installing around 4,000 a year across the country to meet its target but they are a million miles away from reaching the target they promised by 2030.

“At the current rate of progress, it could take around 45 years to get to the target of 30,000 chargers which is absolutely shambolic.

“Electric car owners in the north-east are being left stuck at the side of the road which is why the rollout of charging points must be faster not slower.”

Difficulties accessing charging points

In November, journalists from The Courier and The Press and Journal travelled from John O’Groats to Glasgow in an electric van for COP26. 

They captured the difficulties in accessing EV charging points as the infrastructure is just not there for huge geographic regions of Scotland.

It comes as the Scottish Government moves to phase out the need for new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 to meet climate change targets.

hired electric car
An electric car hooked up to a charger.

Earlier this year, the Scottish Government established a £60 million fund to double the number of public charging points for electric vehicles in the next few years.

Yet there are currently fewer than 3,000 charging points in Scotland and environmental campaigners said there must be more urgency to build up the number, particularly in rural areas.

Private sector ‘need to play their part’

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “By investing over £50 million, Scotland now has over 2,300 publicly available chargepoints, over 18,000 domestic charge points and a further 1,500 across businesses.

“As a result, Scotland has the UK’s second highest number of electric vehicle public chargepoints outside of London and the most rapid chargepoints anywhere in the UK.

“But it is not just down to government and public agencies to meet demand. The private sector, particularly energy companies and vehicle manufacturers, need to play their part and are increasingly doing so.

“Our new £60m fund is designed to attract private investment and has the potential to double the size of the public charging network in Scotland.

“This partnership approach, which includes local authorities, will help achieve the charging connectivity Scotland needs for the future and deliver our Mission Zero for Transport.”

