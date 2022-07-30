Give EV drivers a better ‘education’, says Dundee charging boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Give EV drivers a better ‘education’, says Dundee charging boss

By Peter John Meiklem
July 30 2022, 6.00am
Stephen Trayner
Stephen Trayner

Car dealerships should do more to help new EV drivers learn to operate their vehicles, according to a Dundee-based charging boss.

Stephen is SWARCO’s head of contract operations at the firm’s Dundee base. SWARCO runs ChargePlace Scotland – the publicly-owned EV charging network.

I interviewed him to mark one year at the helm of the network this week. This is the second part of our interview.

He says better training for new drivers would cut the number of issues dealt with at the network’s call centre in Dundee’s Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc.

“Our guys will help anybody out on the road. But a lot of the calls and communication they are dealing with comes from new drivers.

“They’ve bought their EV and picked it up. But they’ve not been given very much in terms of an education. What an EV is, what it does, how to charge it, what can affect it.

“We are very much looking to reach out and engage with any dealerships who want to work with us and help provide some educational material.”

Car dealerships still  ‘unprepared’ for EV revolution

ChargePlace Scotland dealt with a huge spike in driver complaints last year when SWARCO took control.

The Dundee team have stabilised the situation and are keen to drive call volumes down further, Stephen said.

ChargePlace Scotland is interested in looking at a “pre sign-up agreement” so network membership is already organised when a new EV driver receives their vehicle.

Currently, drivers have to sign up separately before they can use the network to charge their new vehicle.

“We want to close that new driver gap [the knowledge needed to effectively operate their vehicles] and give them confidence as well.”

electric car

Symon Cook is the head of operations at the National Franchised Dealers Association (NFDA).

He said the industry was aware of the problem.

“Unfortunately it is the current situation that the motor industry finds itself in.

“A large majority of retail dealers are unprepared and inexperienced around EV knowledge.”

He said there are currently not enough qualified individuals on showroom floors.

He said the NFDA had worked with partners to create an EV approved scheme to improve the situation.

“This gives retailers the opportunity to gain an accreditation of EV competence in all aspects of their business, be it workshop or sales.

“It is a simple process of training and self-audit.”

‘People’s brains are still wired for petrol’: Dundee boss on driving Scotland’s EV revolution

