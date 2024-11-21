St Andrews man Paul ‘socially excluded’ due to lack of wheelchair accessible taxis

Wheelchair user Paul Bartlett has felt socially excluded since moving to St Andrews two years ago.

A shortage of accessible taxis makes it difficult to get to events and medical appointments.

And he says his daily life is severely impacted as a result.

The 45-year-old has multiple sclerosis which affects his arms and legs.

He often has to travel to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, which by bus would require two changes and take several hours.

The former sales and marketing executive has discovered there are just 88 accessible taxis in Fife, only 14 of which are in the north east.

Many of those are hired for school or social work contracts and don’t operate at weekends.

Fife Council is aware of the frustration and cites a shortage of drivers as part of the cause.

But Paul has enlisted the help of his MSP and MP to call on Fife to follow the example set by Dundee City Council.

Why are wheelchair users better served in Dundee?

Dundee has more than 300 accessible taxis, around 40% of its fleet and considerably more than the whole of Fife.

And it has a target to up the provision to 60%.

This follows the introduction of a new policy in 2003 limiting the number of new taxi licences but approving applications for wheelchair accessible vehicles.

Paul says: “There aren’t enough in Fife.

“The lack of accessible taxis and public transport generally is limiting the activities I can take part in.

“There is no requirement in local licensing to provide wheelchair taxis. It’s left to individual operators.

“There are a lot of people in St Andrews, and elsewhere in Fife, who are excluded from appointments – be it medical or social.”

‘It’s time to turn the situation around’

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie wrote to Fife Council asking them to adopt the Dundee model.

He said: “”The policy in Dundee has unambiguously led to a large increase in the number of accessible vehicles there.

“And the contrast with Fife is plain to see.

“It will take time to turn the situation around but I think adopting the policy which worked in Dundee would start to make a practical difference.”

Meanwhile, MP Wendy Chamberlain said she was “quite frankly shocked” at the lack of transport options generally.

“This has to change,” she said.

Fife Council says officers will keep track of whether the changes in Dundee make a practical difference.

And they may then consider a similar approach.

Why is increasing wheelchair accessible taxis such a challenge in Fife?

Miscellaneous licensing lead Gillian Love says Fife operators have told of a number of challenges.

These include a fall in driver numbers since covid, the cost of buying new vehicles and ongoing running costs.

Gillian adds: “Wheelchair accessible vehicles in an operator’s fleet can be used by all customers.

“So their availability will be affected by local factors, such as the tourist trade in St Andrews.

“A number of the larger vehicles are also used for school contracts, which will also affect availability at certain times of the day.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and see if there are any improvements or changes the council can make.”