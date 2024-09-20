Fife wheelchair user teams up with transport giant to fix ‘broken’ accessible train travel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife wheelchair user teams up with transport giant to fix ‘broken’ accessible train travel

Lyall Allan, from Buckhaven, began working with LNER after enduring two traumatic train trips this year.

By Claire Warrender
Lyall Allan, from Buckhaven, at Leven railway station.
Lyall Allan, from Buckhaven, at Leven railway station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

A Fife wheelchair user is campaigning to improve train travel for disabled passengers after two traumatic journeys this summer.

Lyall Allan is now working with LNER after complaining about conditions he endured on a train home from London.

The 62-year-old, from Buckhaven, spent several hours crammed next to a toilet with two other wheelchair users on July 14.

Lyall Allan on the platform of Leven railway station.
Lyall was returning from a concert when trouble struck. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

All three had booked passenger assistance but discovered wheelchair spaces had not actually been allocated.

Then, less than a month later, Lyall was unable to board a train he had booked in Wales because it was too busy.

He was left stranded and South Western Railway ended up shelling out more than £1,200 for a taxi to Fife.

That turned what should have been a seven-hour train journey into an eleven-and-a-half-hour nightmare.

Lyall said: “The two experiences were traumatic and embarrassing and should not have happened.”

Wheelchair users ‘hemmed in’ on train for hours

Lyall has used a wheelchair since suffering a stroke 12 years ago.

Despite his disability, the music lover has continued attending gigs across Scotland.

And he decided to venture further afield this year.

Lyall, from Fife, says accessible train travel must improve
Lyall, from Fife, says accessible train travel must improve. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

He was returning from a Stevie Nicks concert at Hyde Park with a friend when trouble struck the first time.

“Three wheelchairs were crammed in a space meant for two,” he said.

“We were hemmed in for hours and we had to keep moving to let people on and off the train.

“People were squeezing past us to get to the toilet and it meant we couldn’t access facilities like the buffet.”

A member of LNER staff boarded the train and joined Lyall for the last three hours of the journey.

And news of the nightmare eventually reached the company’s top management.

Still work to do to improve ‘broken’ services

LNER customer relations manager Mike Ross came to Leven to meet Lyall.

And he invited him to join the company’s accessibility forum.

This allows passengers to provide feedback on how to support people who need assistance.

And members are also helping shape designs for new facilities for disabled passengers at several UK stations, including Edinburgh Waverley.

LNER says it is striving to improve accessible train travel, including to and from Fife.
LNER says it is striving to improve accessible train travel, including to and from Fife.

“It should help make things better,” Lyall says.

Lyall has already been working with Stagecoach for the past two years in an attempt to access the wheelchair lift facility on X services.

But despite his involvement with both companies, he says there is still a lot of work to do.

“It’s such a battle. The delivery of services is broken but I want to help change it,” he said.

An LNER spokesperson said the company is committed to providing the best possible service and welcomes feedback as it “strives to learn”.

“We work closely with customers to understand how we can make journeys better for everyone,” they said.

