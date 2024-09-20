Perthshire residents’ fury at ‘eyesore’ built in conservation village

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire residents’ fury at ‘eyesore’ built in conservation village

St Fillans residents aren't even allowed to install double glazing without permission, so how was SSE Renewables able to construct a 20ft steel screening tower?

By Morag Lindsay
Large metal structure over river in St Fillans
St Fillans residents say the SSE Renewables' device doesn't belong in a conservation village. Image: Supplied.

Residents in a Perthshire conservation village say they’re horrified after power giant SSE was allowed to build a 20ft steel ‘eyesore’ outside their homes.

St Fillans is just inside the boundary for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Most of the village, beside Loch Earn, was designated a conservation area in 2011.

That means locals need – and are often denied – permission to do even minor alterations to their homes.

But SSE Renewables was able to go ahead and construct its screening tower without approval – and with no prior consultation.

That’s because the structure is classed as “permitted development” under planning rules.

View looking through metal fence beyond structure to St Fillans residents homes and hill behind.
The tower is right in front of the St Fillans residents’ homes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

SSE Renewables is now offering to plant trees to block it from view of residents and the many visitors who flock to the village every year.

But locals want it gone.

They have pledged to fight to have it removed.

And they’ve enlisted Perthshire MP Pete Wishart to back them up.

Wendy Russell’s home sits directly opposite the tower.

She and her neighbours are upset at the injustice of the situation.

“We can’t do anything to our properties without planning permission,” said Wendy.

View of steel structure from St Fillans resident's home
St Fillans residents used to look out onto trees. Now they have a giant steel structure to contend with. Image: Supplied.

“We have to go through all sorts of hoops if we want to change anything.

“But something like this can go ahead without any consultation.”

St Fillans residents’ say park authority is ignoring its own guidelines

The device has been brought in to help clean an existing screening system at the Earn Weir.

It filters out unwanted materials before they get to the Dalchonzie Power Station.

Until now workers have had to remove foreign objects using long handled rakes. Divers are also needed at times.

The new equipment is also designed to stop endangered eels from swimming through the tunnel.

River Earn weir at St Fillans, with tall metal structure above it
The metal structure now looms over the weir on the River Earn in St Fillans. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Residents say they received a letter from SSE Renewables in June saying some work would be taking place.

But the message gave no indication of the scale of what was planned.

Donna Little from St Fillans Community Council said: “It gave the impression they were going to be doing a little bit of maintenance work.

“Everyone was taken aback when they saw what had been built.

“People here can’t do even the most basic things to their houses. Yet something like that can go up in full view of their homes.”

People leaning over fence looking at tall metal structure with trees behind
St Fillans locals say the structure has ruined their views. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Residents are now calling on Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority to stick to its own guidelines.

These state: “Any new development must preserve or enhance the character and appearance of the area and maintain important views towards and within it which contribute to the all-important ’sense of place’.”

Power company and National Park Authority hit back

A spokesperson for SSE Renewables defended the works.

They said: “As part of SSE Renewables’ ongoing programme of investment in our hydro infrastructure, we have installed a new, automated screen cleaner to support our operations at Earn Weir, where water is taken in for hydro power generation at Dalchonzie Power Station.

Entrance to Dalchonzie power station with sign and SSE vans parked beside it
Water from the river goes to nearby Dalchonzie. Image: Google Maps

The aim of the works, which are classified as a permitted development, is to enhance safety, protect the environment and improve operational efficiency.”

The spokesperson added: “We are committed to working constructively with the local community to agree a reasonable solution to minimise the visual impact of the screen cleaner.

“With the support of a landscaping contractor and landscape architect, we are progressing mitigation options as a matter of priority. We have committed to sharing proposals with the local community in the coming weeks.”

A spokesman for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority confirmed the rules had been followed.

View of St Fillans on shore of Loch Earn
St Fillans’ unspoiled environment is a big draw for visitors. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

“No planning permission was required for this structure,” he said.

“Planning legislation – namely the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Order 1992 – gives electricity providers such as SSE the legal right for limited development without the need for planning permission.”

MP calls for talks over St Fillans ‘eyesore’

Pete Wishart went to St Fillans to meet residents this week.

Speaking afterwards, the SNP MP said: “It is safe to say that it is a complete eyesore against the backdrop of stunningly scenic views right on the banks of the River Earn.

Pete Wishart standing in front of St Fillans residents beside structure
Pete Wishart shares St Fillans’ residents’ concerns. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Residents, whose properties sit directly in front of the structure, rightly have questions about how this was allowed to be constructed without any consultation.

“This is particularly curious in a conservation village such as St Fillans, where there are tight planning restrictions in place to ensure that the natural beauty is preserved.”

Mr Wishart said he would be asking for another meeting – this time with SSE Renewables and Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.

“I will be urging them to engage with residents in order to find a resolution that is suitable to everybody impacted,” he added.

