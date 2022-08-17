Majority of Perth’s free rapid car chargers broken along ‘electric A9’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Transport

Majority of Perth’s free rapid car chargers broken along ‘electric A9’

By Peter John Meiklem
August 17 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 17 2022, 12.14pm
An EV charging
An EV charging

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Transport

Xplore Dundee has continued to cancel services after introducing a new timetable.
Scores of Xplore Dundee buses cancelled in first days of new timetable
1
Paul Ainley and local residents who live on Braehead Road in Letham outside the primary school with a letter from Angus Council on the scheme.
Angus Council 'pauses' Letham driving ban after community backlash
1
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach East Scotland drivers sent to Commonwealth Games despite driver shortage
0
FlixBus connects Perth with Glasgow, Stirling and Aberdeen.
New long-distance coach service with 99p tickets for Perth - but Dundee misses out…
0
Police at the scene of the collision on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.
Does Broughty Ferry accident show why Brook Street should be for pedestrians only?
21
The number 10 bus arriving at the City Centre had to be cancelled.
Bus timetables to return to Dundee stops after two year wait
0
A Stagecoach bus.
Stagecoach ditching Invergowrie bus stop over 'child safety' risk
0
East Station Remains. Photograph showing the remains of the old East Station, Dundee. 7 September 1961. H258 1961-09-07 East Station Remains (C)DCT Dundonian.
Dundee East: Pictures show abandoned railway station before demolition
0
sinkhole
5 of Tayside and Fife's biggest sinkhole hotspots
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Classic car links to Dundee Rover Picture shows; The Dundee Rover and Robin Yule. Dundee. Supplied by Martin Robins Date; Unknown
Car fanatic recalls the 'smell of the leather' as paper trail leads him back…
0

More from The Courier

Andy Considine has been the signing Callum Davidson wanted.
'Nobody is really talking about Jamie McCart', says Callum Davidson, as St Johnstone defender…
0
Beleaguered: Mark Birighitti has endured a tough week.
Jack Ross addresses Mark Birighitti mentality as Dundee United boss dismisses transfer talk
0
Rab with Pat Liney.
RAB DOUGLAS: Special memories of Pat Liney and why Mark Birighitti deserves longer to…
0
Scott Allan unveiled as an Arbroath player at Gayfield on Wednesday.
Arbroath make 'statement of intent' confirming signing of ex Hibs ace Scott Allan
0
Bin collections in Perth and Kinross will be affected.
Perth and Kinross Council issues advice on bin collections ahead of strike
0
Buffalo horns and beach dancing: Wednesday's news in pictures