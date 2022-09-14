Callum Davidson has two potentially strong St Johnstone strike partnerships in making

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Callum Davidson has two potentially strong St Johnstone strike partnerships in making

By Eric Nicolson
September 14 2022, 10.25pm
Stevie May and Connor McLennan could both be good partners for Nicky Clark.
Stevie May and Connor McLennan could both be good partners for Nicky Clark.

Strike partnerships aren’t the norm in top level football anymore.

But Callum Davidson now has two that look like strong combinations for St Johnstone.

Nicky Clark and Stevie May clicked instantly as a duo when they were given starts against St Mirren in Saints’ last fixture.

And, even though he replaced Clark that day, fellow recent recruit Connor McLennan showcased attributes that suggest he too will work to good effect in combination with the former Dundee United man.

“Connor just needs to get up to match speed a little bit because he hasn’t played many games,” said Davidson, who is likely to view the Aberdeen loan forward as an impact sub again for this weekend’s clash with Ross County.

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.

“That is always the problem when you sign players towards the end of the window.

“You can see his pace and power and that he is direct with the ball.

“He runs well without it too.

“He can go past people and create. That is what he’ll be asked to do.

“I can see him playing through the middle and wide. That is one of the reasons I brought him in.

“We have the likes of Jamie Murphy, Ali Crawford and Max Kucheriavyi who get on the ball.

“I needed someone else who can go the other way too and Connor ticked that box.

“There is competition for the starting 11 at the moment but also for the bench.”

On the May-Clark relationship, Davidson said: “It’s very rare you get partnerships now because a lot of teams play with one striker.

“We had a system at home against St Mirren where we thought the two strikers would work.

“I thought Stevie was excellent and a great foil for Nicky. So I know the two of them can play well together.”

May loan wasn’t on the table

There were players Davidson made available for loan over the last few weeks but May certainly wasn’t one of them.

“It was news to me that Stevie was being linked to teams,” he said. “There wasn’t any contact with anybody about him.

“He is an integral part of the team and the squad.

“And I think he is one of those players who, if he starts to score, he’ll keep scoring.”

Meanwhile, even though Ryan McGowan has missed out on selection for the latest Australia squad, Davidson believes the World Cup door is still open.

“Ryan has still got time,” said the Perth boss. “He has the experience behind him.

“They might be playing a couple of the younger lads to have a look.

“The manager will know what Ryan can do and he can play in two or three different positions.

“He has been fantastic for us since coming in.”

