Callum Davidson has two potentially strong St Johnstone strike partnerships in making

Strike partnerships aren’t the norm in top level football anymore.

But Callum Davidson now has two that look like strong combinations for St Johnstone.

Nicky Clark and Stevie May clicked instantly as a duo when they were given starts against St Mirren in Saints’ last fixture.

And, even though he replaced Clark that day, fellow recent recruit Connor McLennan showcased attributes that suggest he too will work to good effect in combination with the former Dundee United man.

“Connor just needs to get up to match speed a little bit because he hasn’t played many games,” said Davidson, who is likely to view the Aberdeen loan forward as an impact sub again for this weekend’s clash with Ross County.

“That is always the problem when you sign players towards the end of the window.

“You can see his pace and power and that he is direct with the ball.

“He runs well without it too.

“He can go past people and create. That is what he’ll be asked to do.

“I can see him playing through the middle and wide. That is one of the reasons I brought him in.

“We have the likes of Jamie Murphy, Ali Crawford and Max Kucheriavyi who get on the ball.

“I needed someone else who can go the other way too and Connor ticked that box.

“There is competition for the starting 11 at the moment but also for the bench.”

On the May-Clark relationship, Davidson said: “It’s very rare you get partnerships now because a lot of teams play with one striker.

“We had a system at home against St Mirren where we thought the two strikers would work.

“I thought Stevie was excellent and a great foil for Nicky. So I know the two of them can play well together.”

May loan wasn’t on the table

There were players Davidson made available for loan over the last few weeks but May certainly wasn’t one of them.

“It was news to me that Stevie was being linked to teams,” he said. “There wasn’t any contact with anybody about him.

“He is an integral part of the team and the squad.

“And I think he is one of those players who, if he starts to score, he’ll keep scoring.”

Meanwhile, even though Ryan McGowan has missed out on selection for the latest Australia squad, Davidson believes the World Cup door is still open.

“Ryan has still got time,” said the Perth boss. “He has the experience behind him.

“They might be playing a couple of the younger lads to have a look.

“The manager will know what Ryan can do and he can play in two or three different positions.

“He has been fantastic for us since coming in.”