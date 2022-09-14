Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals English connections that will make him ‘feel old’ when Inverness visit Dens Park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer reveals English connections that will make him ‘feel old’ when Inverness visit Dens Park

By Scott Lorimer
September 14 2022, 10.27pm
Gary Bowyer
Gary Bowyer

Dundee boss Gary Bowyer will feel age catching up with him on Saturday when he reunites with former youth players he coached earlier in his career.

Although new to the Scottish game, Bowyer is not short of connections north of the border, with Gordon Strachan, Jim McInally and Fraser Fyvie all having crossed his path before.

The weekend’s clash will be the Dee gaffer’s first ever encounter with Caley Thistle – but he knows two of their key men well.

Familiar faces at Caley

Thistle stalwart Aaron Doran played under the Dee boss as a youth at Blackburn Rovers.

The Irish winger left Ewood Park for Inverness in 2011 and has since made over 330 appearances for the Highland side.

Nathan Shaw, meanwhile, joined the Caley Jags earlier in the summer from AFC Fylde.

The 21-year-old midfielder played under Bowyer at Blackpool.

Aaron Doran (left) and Nathan Shaw (right) are both familiar to Dee boss Gary Bowyer
Aaron Doran (left) and Nathan Shaw (right) are both familiar to Dee boss Gary Bowyer

“Aaron was part of my youth team at Blackburn so when I see him on Saturday, I’m going to feel pretty old!” the Dundee boss joked.

“He is a fantastic player; he’s had a very good career up at Inverness and has done really well for them over the years.

“He’s had a few injury problems but when he’s been fully fit everyone would agree what a talented player he is.

“I also worked with Nathan Shaw when I was at Blackpool as well, he was just a very young lad, so it will be great to see him in the senior game.

“So that will be two familiar faces this weekend.”

Bowyer on Inverness challenge

Doran and Shaw aside, Bowyer expects a tough afternoon on Saturday.

The Dark Blues welcome Inverness to Dens Park as they look to continue their promising start to the season.

Billy Dodds’ side meanwhile have yet to reproduce the form shown at the end of last season, as they linger in fifth place.

Jason Cummings grabbed Dundee's second when the two sides last met at Dens Park in 2021.
Jason Cummings grabbed Dundee's second when the two sides last met at Dens Park in 2021.

Despite a couple of defeats, at the hands of Partick and Morton, Bowyer does not believe that shows the full picture.

“Inverness are a good side who have had a few injuries and because of that a few results people didn’t expect in the last few weeks,” he said.

“But that sums this league up because everyone can beat everyone, it’s that competitive.

“At other clubs you’ve maybe been able to look at the fixture list and say ‘thankfully we are playing them this week’ but you can’t do that up here.

“There are ten teams in the league, which adds its own factor to it, and all ten are capable of winning games.

“It’s totally different to England in that the league sizes are smaller and up here it’s so competitive every single week.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
