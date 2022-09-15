5 of the best refurbishment projects across Dundee, Angus and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Handy with a hammer, saw and screwdriver? Then here are five fantastic renovation projects for you.

Broughty Ferry

This main door flat on Castle Street offers an outstanding refurbishment project. The two-bedroom main door flat sits just one street back from the beach.

Broughty Ferry’s shops, pubs and restaurants are within a minute or two’s walk from the front door.

While it certainly needs renovation – that carpet definitely has to go – it already has double glazing.

It’s on sale for an attractive price of £100,000.

Forfar

This two bedroom terraced house is nicely located a few minutes’ walk from Forfar town centre.

The inside is tired and in need of upgrading. Yet it offers plenty of space and has front and rear gardens. There’s even a detached timber garage.

At offers over £100,000 it’s a good price for what could be a fine family home.

Dundee

This one bedroom second floor flat in Dundee is on sale for the extraordinary price of £15,000.

It’s not mortgageable, but given that it could be purchased for less than the deposit on some flats that’s easy enough to overlook.

As you might expect the interior is a complete refurbishment project. Given the bargain basement asking price it should be possible to create a terrific one bedroom flat for less than £30,000 if you do the work yourself, which is quite incredible.

Kinghorn

This B listed historical cottage is spread over two levels in the heart of Kinghorn. The Fife coastal village’s beach is a short walk away, as are its shops and cafes.

It is, of course, a refurbishment project but there is almost limitless scope to add character and value to the house.

Once renovated it could make a fantastic home or holiday let.

It’s on sale for offers over £105,000.

Dundee

This terraced house on Craigmount Drive in Dundee is in the west of the city, near South Road Park and Camperdown.

Inside it requires a fair bit of renovation, with kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings all needing renewed.

With an asking price of o/o £95,000 there’s plenty of scope to add value.