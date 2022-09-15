5 of the best refurbishment projects across Dundee, Angus and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
5 of the best refurbishment projects across Dundee, Angus and Fife

By Jack McKeown
September 15 2022, 12.53am Updated: September 15 2022, 1.36pm
This Kinghorn property could be a bargain.
This Kinghorn property could be a bargain.

Handy with a hammer, saw and screwdriver? Then here are five fantastic renovation projects for you.

Broughty Ferry

Castle Street, Broughty Ferry.

This main door flat on Castle Street offers an outstanding refurbishment project. The two-bedroom main door flat sits just one street back from the beach.

Broughty Ferry’s shops, pubs and restaurants are within a minute or two’s walk from the front door.

The carpet needs replaced for sure.

While it certainly needs renovation – that carpet definitely has to go – it already has double glazing.

It’s on sale for an attractive price of £100,000.

Castle Street in Broughty Ferry.

Forfar

This two bedroom terraced house in Forfar is ready to become a terrific family home.

This two bedroom terraced house is nicely located a few minutes’ walk from Forfar town centre.

The inside is tired and in need of upgrading. Yet it offers plenty of space and has front and rear gardens. There’s even a detached timber garage.

The Forfar house needs some TLC.

At offers over £100,000 it’s a good price for what could be a fine family home. 

Dundee

This flat is on sale for just £15,000.

This one bedroom second floor flat in Dundee is on sale for the extraordinary price of £15,000.

It’s not mortgageable, but given that it could be purchased for less than the deposit on some flats that’s easy enough to overlook.

It needs a little bit of attention.

As you might expect the interior is a complete refurbishment project. Given the bargain basement asking price it should be possible to create a terrific one bedroom flat for less than £30,000 if you do the work yourself, which is quite incredible.

Kinghorn

This B listed Kinghorn home is steeped in history.

This B listed historical cottage is spread over two levels in the heart of Kinghorn. The Fife coastal village’s beach is a short walk away, as are its shops and cafes.

It is, of course, a refurbishment project but there is almost limitless scope to add character and value to the house.

The historic cottage’s living room.

Once renovated it could make a fantastic home or holiday let.

It’s on sale for offers over £105,000.

Dundee

This house in Dundee is ready for a bit of TLC.

This terraced house on Craigmount Drive in Dundee is in the west of the city, near South Road Park and Camperdown.

Inside it requires a fair bit of renovation, with kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings all needing renewed.

New floor coverings and decor would transform the house.

With an asking price of o/o £95,000 there’s plenty of scope to add value. 

