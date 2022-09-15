5 of the best refurbishment projects across Dundee, Angus and Fife

Handy with a hammer, saw and screwdriver? Then here are five fantastic renovation projects for you.
Broughty Ferry
This main door flat on Castle Street offers an outstanding refurbishment project. The two-bedroom main door flat sits just one street back from the beach.
Broughty Ferry’s shops, pubs and restaurants are within a minute or two’s walk from the front door.
While it certainly needs renovation – that carpet definitely has to go – it already has double glazing.
It’s on sale for an attractive price of £100,000.
Forfar
This two bedroom terraced house is nicely located a few minutes’ walk from Forfar town centre.
The inside is tired and in need of upgrading. Yet it offers plenty of space and has front and rear gardens. There’s even a detached timber garage.
At offers over £100,000 it’s a good price for what could be a fine family home.
Dundee
This one bedroom second floor flat in Dundee is on sale for the extraordinary price of £15,000.
It’s not mortgageable, but given that it could be purchased for less than the deposit on some flats that’s easy enough to overlook.
As you might expect the interior is a complete refurbishment project. Given the bargain basement asking price it should be possible to create a terrific one bedroom flat for less than £30,000 if you do the work yourself, which is quite incredible.
Kinghorn
This B listed historical cottage is spread over two levels in the heart of Kinghorn. The Fife coastal village’s beach is a short walk away, as are its shops and cafes.
It is, of course, a refurbishment project but there is almost limitless scope to add character and value to the house.
Once renovated it could make a fantastic home or holiday let.
It’s on sale for offers over £105,000.
Dundee
This terraced house on Craigmount Drive in Dundee is in the west of the city, near South Road Park and Camperdown.
Inside it requires a fair bit of renovation, with kitchen, bathroom and floor coverings all needing renewed.
With an asking price of o/o £95,000 there’s plenty of scope to add value.