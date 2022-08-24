VIDEO: Meet Dundee Camperdown Wildlife Centre’s new giant anteaters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
VIDEO: Meet Dundee Camperdown Wildlife Centre’s new giant anteaters

By Jake Keith
August 24 2022, 5.38am Updated: August 24 2022, 9.21am

Visitors have been flocking to see a pair of giant anteaters at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre after their recent arrival.

Zookeepers say the two mammals — a female named Nala and a male called Lucifer — are settling in well after the move from Edinburgh Zoo.

The Courier was invited along for an introduction and to learn more about the animals, which are native to Central and South America.

Nala is already arguably the most famous resident at Camperdown having appeared on TV while living in Edinburgh.

The 17-year-old is believed to be the first giant anteater in the world to be diagnosed with diabetes and a fitted glucose monitor allows keepers to maintain a watchful eye over her health.

Hannah Colgan, a zookeeper at the centre, is one of those responsible for looking after the pair.

Lucifer eyeing up some grubs.
Hannah says they have come to enjoy a slightly quieter life of semi-retirement in the City of Discovery.

But she says Nala needs specific attention to ensure she stays healthy.

“Nala has a specialised diet and she is fed four times a day,” she said.

“We weigh everything as it goes in and comes out so we know how much she is eating every day — just so we’re really on top of that recording.

Hannah Colgan outside the giant anteaters' enclosure.
Hannah Colgan outside the giant anteaters’ enclosure.

“We test her urine every day for ketones and glucose levels and we also have the Dexcom G6 monitor which monitors her glucose levels.

“That will notify us if it goes too high or too low. If that does happen we will come in after hours and help her out.”

Rather than ants specifically, they are fed a special insectivore diet consisting of insect meal, poultry protein, and fish oil.

On the day The Courier visited, Nala was having a lie-in and even the mouth-watering smell of grubs could not awaken her from her slumber.

Lucifer in bed.
Lucifer in bed.

Though also sleepy, Lucifer was quicker to recognise the opportunity and within a few minutes was up utilising his long snout and tongue in trademark anteater fashion.

Hannah says centre staff have quickly noticed each has a distinctive personality.

She said: “They have both settled in really well.

“Lucifer likes to go out exploring in his enclosure, dig, and wreck logs.

Nala wearing her glucose patch at Camperdown Wildlife Centre.
Nala wearing her glucose patch at Camperdown Wildlife Centre.

“He responds really well to a lot of the enrichment we give him and he can be fairly tidy as well.

“Nala is a lot messier; she likes to fling her food dish about and spill stuff everywhere.

“But she is a very nice natured anteater. She’s really patient and stands while we change the Dexcom sensors or while we’re giving her insulin every morning.”

Lucifer waking up after a nap.
Lucifer waking up after a nap.

Unfortunately, those looking to grab a toy giant anteater from the Wildlife Centre’s gift shop are out of luck.

The pair have proved so popular that they have already sold out, however, more are expected to arrive soon.

