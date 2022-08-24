Enjoy singing or dancing? Here’s how you can feature in this year’s Perth pantomime

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Enjoy singing or dancing? Here’s how you can feature in this year’s Perth pantomime

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
August 24 2022, 5.52am Updated: August 24 2022, 9.24am
Barrie Hunter (Lettie Lou) and Kirsty Findlay (Jack) in costume with props outside Perth Theatre
Barrie Hunter (Lettie Lou) and Kirsty Findlay (Jack) in costume with props outside Perth Theatre (picture credit Ian Potter).

Perthshire residents who enjoy singing and dancing have the opportunity to join the professional cast in this year’s pantomime at Perth Theatre.

A community cast of around six people is sought to play the panto cow in this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk show.

A spokesperson for Horsecross Arts said the roles would be like “the Perth panto kids but for over 18s.”

She added: “There is still an opportunity for the people of Perthshire to apply to audition to join the community ensemble and play a front-facing (or rear-facing) role as one half of Maggie Moo the Highland Coo!

“Open to anyone over 18 who loves to sing, dance and perform.”

‘Amazing’ time as cast member

There was also a community ensemble for the Cinderella pantomime at Perth Theatre last year.

While there was no cow, plenty of enjoyment was had.

One of the local cast members said: “The whole process for me was amazing, particularly getting to meet some wonderful new people. People I hope to be friends with for life.”

Stars of the show

This year’s show stars ‘leading dame’ Barrie Hunter, who is also the writer and director, and Kirsty Findlay, making her Perth Theatre debut as Jack.

Also in the lineup are Helen Logan, the baddie who everybody loves to boo, and Ewan Somers, one half of last year’s Ugly Sister double act.

More cast members are still to be announced.

Audition date and tickets

Auditions for the community ensemble take place in Perth Theatre on Saturday, September 10. Potential cast members are urged to email engagement@horsecross.co.uk before 5pm on Monday, September 5 to secure a timeslot.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs in Perth Theatre from Friday, November 25 until Saturday, December 31.

Tickets are on sale at www.horsecross.co.uk or from the Perth Theatre box office which is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm for in-person sales or by phone on 01738 621031.

Bibbidi-bobbidi-back! Perth Theatre’s grown-up panto kids return to the stage for Cinderella

REVIEW: Cinderella in Perth brings back the panto wonder

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Perth & Kinross

The former RBS in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Evening telegraph/ Courier Blairgowrie news CR0037502 G Jennings pics , the Strathmoer School, of Dance in Blairgowrie with their 147 trophies which they have gathered over the last year, Lucy Patton,Elizabeth Rudge, Erynn Henderson ,Michalina Maluk, & Ashley Morrison, are the 5 girls who have shared all the trophies, monday 22nd August.
Haul of 150 trophies in a year for 5 young dancers at Blairgowrie school
0
Dundee bins strikes
Tayside bin strikes to go ahead as unions reject latest pay offer
0
Organisers of Fair City Craft Beer Fest. From left: William Bond, Danny O'Connor, Greig Mason and Sandy McKelvie.
Everything you need to know about the Fair City Craft Beer Fest coming to…
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Experts lay out the law on recruitment process
2
The Otherlands Frissonia stage at Scone Palace in Perth.
Otherlands to return in 2023 after success of new Perth festival
0
A view of the new facility from East High Street.
3D images reveal designs for Crieff cinema as full plans lodged
0
Mitch Taylor and the James Street fire.
Perth neighbour tells of moment he woke residents as fire tore through city homes
1
Cristian Cojocaru, owner of Crido's restaurant.
'Expanded outdoor seating areas will help our Perth restaurants survive disruptive City Hall works'
1

More from The Courier

Scottish Water carrying out work on Riverside Drive.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
0
Post Thumbnail
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has opened up on his time spent with Brian Clough and living with Roy Keane.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
0
The former RBS in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain