Enjoy singing or dancing? Here’s how you can feature in this year’s Perth pantomime

Perthshire residents who enjoy singing and dancing have the opportunity to join the professional cast in this year’s pantomime at Perth Theatre.

A community cast of around six people is sought to play the panto cow in this year’s Jack and the Beanstalk show.

A spokesperson for Horsecross Arts said the roles would be like “the Perth panto kids but for over 18s.”

She added: “There is still an opportunity for the people of Perthshire to apply to audition to join the community ensemble and play a front-facing (or rear-facing) role as one half of Maggie Moo the Highland Coo!

“Open to anyone over 18 who loves to sing, dance and perform.”

‘Amazing’ time as cast member

There was also a community ensemble for the Cinderella pantomime at Perth Theatre last year.

While there was no cow, plenty of enjoyment was had.

One of the local cast members said: “The whole process for me was amazing, particularly getting to meet some wonderful new people. People I hope to be friends with for life.”

Stars of the show

This year’s show stars ‘leading dame’ Barrie Hunter, who is also the writer and director, and Kirsty Findlay, making her Perth Theatre debut as Jack.

Also in the lineup are Helen Logan, the baddie who everybody loves to boo, and Ewan Somers, one half of last year’s Ugly Sister double act.

More cast members are still to be announced.

Audition date and tickets

Auditions for the community ensemble take place in Perth Theatre on Saturday, September 10. Potential cast members are urged to email engagement@horsecross.co.uk before 5pm on Monday, September 5 to secure a timeslot.

Jack and the Beanstalk runs in Perth Theatre from Friday, November 25 until Saturday, December 31.

Tickets are on sale at www.horsecross.co.uk or from the Perth Theatre box office which is open from Monday to Friday from 10am to 4pm for in-person sales or by phone on 01738 621031.