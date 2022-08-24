Fife sexual health doctor posted content from man’s medical records on Facebook

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Fife sexual health doctor posted content from man’s medical records on Facebook

By Saskia Harper
August 24 2022, 5.53am Updated: August 24 2022, 10.16am
Dr Linda Morris posted information from a man's medical records on his Facebook page.
Dr Linda Morris posted information from a man's medical records on his Facebook page.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Strathmartine Hospital demolition Picture shows; strathmartine hospital demolition. dundee. Supplied by dct media Date; Unknown
Picture exclusive: We go on site with bulldozers at Strathmartine Hospital demolition
0
John Kydd, partner at Gilson Gray LLP.
Tayside period dignity officer row: Experts lay out the law on recruitment process
2
Stewart has been handed a warning over her behaviour.
Forfar carer told resident 'you stink' before marching her to bath
1
a baby, woman, and couple trying to sleep
SURVEY: How well do you sleep?
0
Evening telegraph/ Courier Broughty Ferry news CR0037541 G Jennings pics , Dundee Kiltwalk, the start at Broughty Ferry, Molly & George Laidlaw from Broughty Ferry, sunday 21st August.
Dundee Kiltwalk 2022 roll of honour
0
At the start in St Andrews. Photo by Gareth Jennings / DC Thomson
Our favourite pictures from Dundee Kiltwalk 2022
0
Does Tiffany Rothe's '10 Minute Booty Shaking Waist Workout' really work?
I tried the internet's 'best workout video' to burn belly fat and lose inches…
0
Well done, Nick!
Nick Gardner: Completing the Munros at 82 saved me — so why would I…
0
Are we heading for strikes from the NHS?
NHS pay row: What you need to know as the health service in Tayside…
0
People wear masks on the streets of Perth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Covid Scotland: Where have case numbers increased across Tayside and Fife this week?
0

More from The Courier

Scottish Water carrying out work on Riverside Drive.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
0
Post Thumbnail
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has opened up on his time spent with Brian Clough and living with Roy Keane.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
0
The former RBS in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain