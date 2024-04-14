Fife mum’s joy as ‘miracle one pound baby’ finally comes home after 81 days in hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife mum’s joy as ‘miracle one pound baby’ finally comes home after 81 days in hospital

Stephanie Auchterlonie's baby boy Charlie was born in December last year at 28 weeks - weighing 1lb 40z.

'Miracle one pound baby' Charlie is finally home after spending 81 days in hospital.
'Miracle one pound baby' Charlie is finally home after spending 81 days in hospital. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

As new mum Stephanie Auchterlonie was leaving the Special Care Baby Unit with her baby boy, a doctor told her she never thought he’d leave hospital.

Indeed there were many touch and go moments in the weeks leading up to baby Charlie finally being discharged from Victoria Hospital’s maternity unit in Kirkcaldy.

And Stephanie, from Cardenden in Fife, admits there were times when even she didn’t think her only child would survive.

“He was just so small,” the 35-year-old says.

“Charlie weighed just 635g (1lb 40z) so it was touch and go for a long time.

“He was born on December 13 2023, but his due date wasn’t until March 6 this year.

“He was in hospital for 81 days altogether and I finally got to take him home on March 2.

Fife mum Stephanie Auchterlonie with her 'miracle' baby boy Charlie who has recently been able to go home after spending 81 days in hospital.
Fife mum Stephanie Auchterlonie with her ‘miracle’ baby boy Charlie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The doctor told me the day we were discharged that she never thought she would see him coming home.

“She didn’t think he would survive.”

She added: “Everyone says he is a wee miracle and he definitely is.”

Possibility of a genetic disorder

Stephanie and former partner Alexander Richardson, 44, found out she was pregnant in June 2023.

But it wasn’t until her 20-week scan that they found out something might be wrong with Charlie.

“It was at the 20-week scan that we learned he had a right aortic arch,” she explains.

“This basically means the big vessel from his heart was branching to the right instead of the left.

Baby Charlie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Doctors explained it could have happened because he might have a genetic disorder called DiGeorge syndrome.”

DiGeorge Syndrome is a condition present from birth that can cause a range of lifelong problems, including heart defects, speech and hearing issues and learning difficulties.

“It was scary being told this.”

But Stephanie didn’t want to have a test to determine whether the baby had a genetic disorder at this stage due to the risk of miscarriage.

“So we had to just wait until he was born to have tests done to find out for sure.”

Charlie was a very small baby

Doctors also discovered at Stephanie’s first growth scan at Victoria Hospital that her baby wasn’t growing properly.

This was due to her placenta not working properly and this affected oxygen and nutrients getting to him.

The medical staff continued to monitor him.

But on the morning of December 11 2023 medics decided Stephanie needed to be transferred to the neonatal unit at Wishaw due to concerns about her baby’s condition.

Being transferred from Fife to Wishaw

That evening Stephanie was taken by ambulance to Wishaw’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Wishaw Neonatal provides the highest level of care to sick and extremely premature babies.

“It was a terrifying time and to be honest none of us thought he would make it,” she says.

“I arrived at Wishaw on the Monday evening and two days later, in the afternoon, on December 13, Charlie was born by emergency caesarean section.”

Stephanie recalls the moment he was born.

“They told me to be prepared for him going on a ventilator and they also told me he wouldn’t cry when he came out.

Baby Charlie Auchterlonie only weighed one pound when he was born so had to go into the Wishaw intensive care unit.
Charlie pictured after he was born. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

“He was taken immediately to the intensive care unit.

“But half an hour or so later they brought him over to me so I could see him.”

‘Miracle baby’ Charlie weighed around one pound when born

Stephanie says: “As crazy as it sounds when I first saw him my first words were ‘oh my god it’s a real baby – it looks like a real baby!’

“I don’t know how to describe what I was expecting because I knew he was going to be so small.

“He weighed about a pound.

“Later after I had spent some time in recovery, I was able to go see Charlie.

“He was this tiny wee thing in this big incubator.”

Charlie was attached to a machine helping to keep his lungs open and he was also being tube-fed.

Charlie at Wishaw Neonatal Unit. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

On December 16 Stephanie was discharged from hospital.

But she was able to stay in a flat in the grounds of University Hospital Wishaw so she could see Charlie every day.

She told me she has never forgotten the day she first got to hold him properly.

Mum Stephanie finally got to have her first cuddle with her baby son on her 35th birthday.
Mum Stephanie had her first cuddle with Charlie on her birthday. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

“On December 18 I got to hold him for the first time and I will never forget it because it was my birthday.

“That was the day I got my first cuddle. It was really nice.”

First Christmas was ‘hard’

Stephanie remained in the flat over Christmas which was difficult.

“That first Christmas was hard,” she says.

“But my mum and dad came over and we spent the day with Charlie in the hospital.

Fife miracle baby Charlie spent his first Christmas in the Wishaw neonatal unit.
Fife miracle baby Charlie spent his first Christmas in the Wishaw neonatal unit. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

“Staff tried to make it extra special for the parents of babies in the intensive care unit.

“One of the local schools had filled a box with gifts for Charlie and we got little presents.

“These included Christmas tree ornaments with Charlie’s footprints.

Baby Charlie spent his first Christmas in the neonatal unit at Wishaw.
Baby Charlie  in the neonatal unit at Christmas. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie.

“It was nice having those things to keep and really made it special.”

Having the support of family

Stephanie’s mum and dad, Bernadette, 65, and Frank, 66, have been on hand to provide support for their daughter.

Bernadette said: “We followed the ambulance to Wishaw to make sure we were there for Stephanie and Sandy (Charlie’s dad).

“We felt worried and terrified for Charlie – about what might happen to him – and what it would do to Stephanie if he didn’t survive.

“We also knew Stephanie would need a lot of support to get through this.

“So we travelled to Wishaw every morning and stayed until late at night before and after Charlie was born.

“It was important to make sure Stephanie was eating and looking after herself so she could concentrate on Charlie.”

Bernadette and Frank Auchterlonie have been a big support to daughter Stephanie. They are pictured with new grandson, Charlie.
Bernadette and Frank Auchterlonie, pictured with Charlie. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

She continued: “When Charlie was born we were over the moon that he was breathing on his own, but terrified thinking how could someone with his tiny weight and size survive.

“Being told to take it hour by hour was hard.

“Watching him grow with no complications and watching Stephanie and Sandy start to have some hope made us feel better.”

Testing for DiGeorge Syndrome

Stephanie said after her son was born doctors tested Charlie for DiGeorge Syndrome and fortunately the results came back negative.

“It was such a relief and I felt like a big weight had come off my shoulders. I was just so glad he was going to be ok.”

Stephanie was able to have cuddles with Charlie. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

Being able to take ‘miracle baby’ Charlie home

On January 2 2024 Charlie was deemed strong enough to be transferred to the neonatal unit at Victoria Hospital.

And Stephanie was finally able to take him home last month when his weight hit 4lb 10oz.

“I was really excited to get Charlie home but it was also a bit daunting because he was still very small.

“But they were very good at encouraging me to do things myself for him while in the hospital like changing his nappies and feeding him.”

Miracle Fife baby Charlie Auchterlonie finally able to go home after spending 81 days in hospital.
Miracle baby Charlie ready to go home. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

Stephanie said at first it was ‘quite surreal’ having Charlie at home, but she soon found herself adapting to a new routine.

Mum Stephanie and former partner Alexander Richardson finally arriving home with baby Charlie.
Mum Stephanie and dad Alexander with baby Charlie. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

She said: “Charlie has been on an incredible journey – he is a little fighter.

“It was especially nice to wake up on Mother’s Day this year and seeing Charlie knowing how special it was to finally have him home.”

Fife miracle baby Charlie has proved he is a little fighter after doctors didn't expect him to survive.
Fife miracle baby Charlie has proved he is a little fighter. Image: Stephanie Auchterlonie

Mum Bernadette added: “Watching Stephanie now with Charlie and seeing her take motherhood in her stride makes us so proud.

“Everyday we look at Charlie and see what a little miracle he is to the whole family and how loved he is.”

