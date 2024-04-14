Tayside teacher on Register after Salvation Army band attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside teacher on Register after Salvation Army band attacks

Dean Bromage was found guilty after a trial in Dundee.

By Ciaran Shanks
Dean Bromage
Dean Bromage will be sentenced later.

A creepy Tayside teacher has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register after being found guilty of sexually assaulting a young woman at a Salvation Army concert.

After a four-day trial spanning several months, Dean Bromage was convicted of groping the woman between May 2018 and February 2019 in two separate incidents.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Bromage had leaned back and touched the woman between her legs during a performance in Edinburgh before saying she “probably enjoyed it”.

On another occasion, Bromage touched the woman’s breast while she was warming up her instrument ahead of a concert in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen abuse

In evidence, the complainer said she initially believed married Bromage had been removing “fluff” from her but later realised his motives were more sinister.

Bromage, 35, denied all of the allegations against him and said his accuser was committing perjury.

Dean Bromage
Dean Bromage was convicted of assaults during Salvation Army band events. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

However, Sheriff John Rafferty found the woman to credible and reliable, saying: “With reference to the Aberdeen incident, the defence say the activity was not sexual but an effort to remove fluff from her top.

“There’s no evidence of fluff.

“The accused never suggested he did it to remove fluff.

“(The complainer) indicated she checked herself in the mirror beforehand and saw no fluff.

“The complainer gave evidence that nothing was said during this incident.

“I find it incredible a man several years older would choose to brush his hand across a young girl’s breast for an innocent purpose.”

In her evidence, the woman said of the Aberdeen incident: “He came up to me and he brushed his right hand over my chest. He didn’t say anything.

“I was very confused and I didn’t really know what had happened.”

Edinburgh attack

Bromage, of Fotheringham Drive in Monifieth, claimed he could not remember the incident in Edinburgh ever occurring.

A family friend and senior member of the Salvation Army band claimed Bromage was falling after swinging on a chair and “propped himself” onto the girl before making the “flippant” remark.

Bromage previously claimed he had issues with people’s “personal space” and if he did touch the woman he would have made a “funny comment about it”.

Dundee Sheriff Court.
The trial took place over several days at Dundee Sheriff Court.

The complainer said: “Mr Bromage leaned back to pass a message to those who were in the band.

“He leaned back into line and as he did so, he ran his hand up between my legs.

“I stepped away before he could go any higher.

“It was going up my leg. It was not appropriate at all.

“It was unwanted sexual touching. I was outraged.

“He leaned in and said: ‘Sorry, that was an accident – but you probably enjoyed it.’

“I was further outraged. How dare he say something like that?”

Accuser came forward after previous case

The woman came forward about her experience with Bromage after reading how he was cleared by a jury in 2021 of engaging in sexual activity with pupils at a school in Fife.

Bromage was acquitted at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was described as being a “maverick” teacher as opposed to a criminal.

Dean bromage
Dean Bromage. Image: DC Thomson.

First offender Bromage was convicted at Dundee Sheriff Court of sexually assaulting the woman at the Salvation Army Halls on Castle Street, Aberdeen and on Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

Sentence was deferred until next month for social work reports to be prepared.

Bromage is now subject to the terms of the Sex Offenders Register.

He was found not guilty of a separate charge of exposing himself to a young girl in St Andrews and Dundee between 2008 and 2010.

