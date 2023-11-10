Tayside music teacher denies touching sexually assaulting woman during Salvation Army concert

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee

Tayside music teacher denies touching sexually assaulting woman during Salvation Army concert

Dean Bromage said girls accusing him of assault are conspiring against him.

By Paul Malik
Dean Bromage (pictured) is accused of sexually assaulting a girl during a Salvation Army concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Dean Bromage (pictured) is accused of sexually assaulting a girl during a Salvation Army concert. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

A Tayside teacher told a court two women accusing him of sexual assault have conspired to “make up” allegations.

Dean Bromage, 35, denies touching a young woman’s breast during a Salvation Army concert.

His accuser alleges he also ran his hand up between her legs, before telling her she “probably enjoyed it”.

Married musician Bromage, of Monifieth, also denies exposing his penis to a child in a car at a beach in St Andrews.

He told Dundee Sheriff Court he had problems acknowledging other people’s “personal space” and if he had touched the woman he would “have made a funny comment about it”.

When asked if his accusers were committing perjury, he said “yes” and that their stories were “made-up”.

Dean Bromage, Salvation Army.
Dean Bromage at an event at the Salvation Army premises in Thurso Crescent in Menzieshill in June 2020. Image: DC Thomson.

Depute fiscal Lee Corr, cross-examining Bromage, said: “I put it to you you deliberately touched the woman.”

Bromage responded: “You would be wrong.”

Of touching the girl’s breast, he said: “I would have made a stupid comment if I had done something that day.

“I had a habit of making silly comments all the time, to ease embarrassment.”

When asked if he remembered running his hand up the woman’s legs during a performance, Bromage responded: “I don’t remember that at all.

“I am quite a bit taller than the woman.

“If I had crouched down, it would have been obvious.”

Salvation Army concert touching claim

One of the women, now 25, said she had reported Bromage’s conduct to her seniors but no action had been taken, to her knowledge.

When she read about him “getting off” with a similar charge in another case in Fife, she decided to report him to police.

She said the first time Bromage touched her inappropriately was when their group travelled to Aberdeen to perform in the Salvation Army citadel near Union Square.

The alleged crimes happened during Salvation Army band shows, the court was told. Image: Shutterstock.

She added she was hugging her instrument to warm it up as it was out of tune and Bromage brushed his hand against her breast.

She initially thought he may have been brushing off some “pink fluff” from the instrument case but with hindsight decided his motives were more sinister.

“He came up to me and he brushed his right hand over my chest. He didn’t say anything.

“I was very confused and I didn’t really know what had happened.”

She said: “There was about a ten-year age difference.

“I knew he was a teacher and that he was married. I knew his wife.”

Outrage over 2nd alleged incident

The second incident, she said, took place in Edinburgh when Bromage stood beside her in the choir during a fundraising show.

“Mr Bromage leaned back to pass a message to those who were in the band.

“He leaned back into line and as he did so he ran his hand up between my legs.

“I stepped away before he could go any higher.

“It was going up my leg. It was not appropriate at all.

“It was unwanted sexual touching. I was outraged.

“He leaned in and said: ‘Sorry, that was an accident – but you probably enjoyed it.’

“I was further outraged. How dare he say something like that?”

Denies all charges

Bromage, of Fotheringham Drive, Monifieth, denies acting in a lewd and libidinous manner towards a girl aged between 12 and 16 at West Sands Beach, St Andrews, and Central Salvation Army Hall, Dundee, between March 2008 and 2010.

He is accused of taking her for a drive, exposing his penis to her and trying to kiss her.

He also denies sexually assaulting a woman between May 2018 and February 2019 at the Salvation Army Halls in Castle Street, Aberdeen, and Gorgie Road, Edinburgh.

The trial, before Sheriff John Rafferty, continues.

