Fife Missing girl, 16, who may have travelled to Leven has been found Keira Murphy was missing from Paisley. By Chloe Burrell November 10 2023, 10.52am Missing teenager Keira Murphy, 16, may have last been seen in Leven. Image: Police Scotland A missing teenager who may have last been spotted in Leven has been traced safe and well. Keira Murphy, 16, was missing from her home in Paisley. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Keira traced safe and well."
