Comment

MARTEL MAXWELL: Sydney or Stobswell, divorce is universal leveller in finding out who your real friends are

Isla Fisher and Sacha Baron Cohen's split has shocked the showbiz world.

Isla Fisher. Image: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
By Martel Maxwell

I’ve always had a soft spot for the actor Isla Fisher.

She’s gorgeous, funny, talented, successful – and has a brilliant hair colourist who manages to match her beautiful red hair.

I admired her choice of partner too – rather than the pin-up actors you might expect her to fall for, Isla went a little left field with Ali G, real name Sacha Baron Cohen.

Handsome in his own way, but altogether standout different – talented, intelligent, quirky, risqué, memorable, hilarious.

Now that would be a fun household.

Except no one will be laughing very much now in their Sydney and LA family homes – for Isla’s husband has gone from being the comedy genius behind Borat and Ali G, to the man who allegedly asked actor Rebel Wilson to do something highly unusual with her finger to him in his changing room on a movie set.

If Rebel is to be believed, stories from more women will follow (Baron Cohen’s spokesperson said the claims were “demonstrably false” and are “directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence”.)

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher, the Australian actress born to Scottish parents. Image: Ian West/PA Wire

The thing we so often forget with stories like this is that these are real people with real lives.

Isla – whose 1997 visit to Dundee’s Dens Park was remembered by The Courier this week – does the school run with mums, intoxicated by the thought of befriending Hollywood stars.

Now she has to face these mums knowing every single one knows the lurid details of what her husband is said to have done.

Cleverly, she’s distanced herself already, releasing a statement to say they’d separated last year.

Even more cleverly, she’s said to have contacted Fiona Shackleton, the best divorce lawyer in showbiz, back in 2022.

And yes, you do have to wonder what else she knows to prompt such a fierce, front foot response.

Divorce shows who your true friends are

It’s no different to any divorce – whether Sydney or Stobswell – it’s a universal leveller in finding out who your real friends are.

A third of married couples in Scotland have friendships put to the test, with divorce rates at 33% – though this doesn’t take account of co-habiting couples who break up.

There’s a sentiment from many that being famous makes you less worthy of sympathy – that somehow, given the riches and lifestyle, you’re fair game.

Yet many an actor didn’t want fame – they wanted to act and followed that passion.

For a wife to be humiliated is awful. But so publicly is torturous.

At least Isla has made a clean break.

Imagine being the wife of Russell Brand who is still with him.

One minute, they’re the toast of their social circles.

The next, you’re persona or couple non grata, for no one really jumps at a dinner date with a man alleged to have raped a woman and sexually assaulted many more (Brand has denied the allegations and said his relationships have been “always consensual”).

Russell Brand. Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

His wife Laura does school pick-up the day after the documentary detailing those alleged assaults airs.

Heads seem to be lowered in whisper and when she goes to suggest a quick coffee, everyone seems suddenly to have plans.

But in the midst of all the cold shouldering will be one gem who tells her she’s no intention of changing anything.

Russell hasn’t been found guilty of anything – and anyway, friends are friends.

Or someone will simply value her friendship as something separate from him.

They say you’re lucky if you can count your true friends on one hand, and there’s nothing like a divorce or public outing of a deviant husband to dwindle the numbers.

It’s no different for celebrities, except everyone knows every sordid detail.

