Crieff Hydro boss says hospitality industry faces ‘cost of business’ crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Crieff Hydro boss says hospitality industry faces ‘cost of business’ crisis

By Kelly Wilson
August 24 2022, 5.55am Updated: August 24 2022, 9.52am
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie.
Chairman and chief executive of Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Stephen Leckie.

The hospitality industry is facing a “cost of business” crisis as costs continue to soar, according to the boss of a Perthshire hotel.

That is the view of Crieff Hydro owner and chief executive Stephen Leckie.

The Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels portfolio of eight hotels also includes Ballachulish Hotel, the Isles of Glencoe and Kinghouse Hotel, also in Glencoe.

It is facing an annual increase in energy bills of more than £1 million this year and an insurance bill climbing from £400,000 to £1.1m.

Coupled with rising costs in food and drink, recruitment and wage costs, Mr Leckie believes it’s an “extremely challenging” time for the sector.

Strong presence in the Highlands

The group also run Peebles Hydro, Murraypark Hotel in Crieff, The Park in Peebles and Taypark House in Dundee.

Crieff Hydro writing competition
The Crieff Hydro Hotel.

Turnover more than doubled from £12.1m in 2021 to £28.7m in the year to the end of February 2022.

The company also turned a £3.2m loss into a pretax profit of £3.1m, according to its most recent accounts.

Earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) – Crieff Hydro group’s preferred metric – grew to £5.8m in 2022 against a £458,643 loss in 2021.

Mr Leckie said results had been helped by the reduction in VAT and business rates holiday last year – but there needs to be caution.

Worrying cost of rising bills

He said: “The results are sensibly good; however, the underlying trading isn’t that good because we were helped so much with reduction in VAT and business rates holiday last year, which goes to show just how much this industry is taxed.

“The underlying trading wasn’t that good and that’s coming home to roost this year where the underlying trading will see revenue grow quite considerably this year but the profit is going to drop right off because of the cost of doing business.

“We talk about the cost of living crisis but it’s cost of business crisis that many businesses like us are facing.

We talk about the cost of living crisis but it’s cost of business crisis that many businesses like us are facing.”

“Our energy bill will go up by £1 million this year and our insurance has gone from £400,000 to £1.1m.

“Food and drinks costs up 13% to 15%, wages costs up by 20% and more for some jobs.

“If we are symbolic of of what happens in this industry then the industry is facing particularly tough times.

“I’ve not spoken to any hotelier across the country who is saying this year is great.

“Revenue is not what they anticipated and costs have gone up alarmingly.”

Taypark House hotel on Perth Road in Dundee.

The group received government grants of £645,373 (2021 – £3,943,061) under the job retention scheme which came into force as a result of the global pandemic caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

There was also hospitality sector related grants of £677,081 compared to £205,134 in 2021.

The company took on a £5m CBILs loan during the pandemic but the firm said the repayment of this was extended a year until April 2023 and that it had “sufficient cash headroom” not to have to replace it.

Recruitment issues

It also highlighted difficulties when it comes to recruitment saying “points based immigration system” continues to act as a “de facto barrier” to recruiting labour although it said it has developed “various initiatives” to recruit and retain staff.

Mr Leckie said: “The cost of recruitment to find overseas staff is sitting at £20,000 a month just now. But if we don’t bring these staff in we can’t trade.

“Two months ago we had 200 staff on our vacancies list and now we are down to 60.

“We are getting there but it comes at a cost because you have to pay the recruitment costs.”

At group level, employees in the year fell just slightly to 736 from 744.

Hoteliers feeling the pressure

Mr Leckie highlighted the plight of one hotelier who last year paid £25,000 on energy costs but has been quoted £138,000 for this year.

“That hotel will probably not make that kind of money in a year,” said Mr Leckie, who is chairman of the Scottish Tourism Alliance and president of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce.

Stephen Leckie.

“The entire year’s work has just gone into paying energy for nothing extra, which means he or she won’t be able to reinvest back into their property and that’s the concern in this industry.”

Mr Leckie added that the significant increases in costs are affecting profits.

He said: “If our energy bills go up by a £1m this year just for our small company we have to sell an awful lot of teas and coffees, an awful lot of breakfasts and overnight stays just to finance that single cost alone.

“It’s extremely challenging.”

Despite this, the company has earmarked £3m for further investment back into the business “despite what will undoubtedly be an incredibly challenging trading year”.

The outlook for 2023 is ebitda of “no more” than £4m due to a “weak” outlook and “uncertainties”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

Shoppers in the fruit and vegetables section of a branch of Asda in south London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Asda to remove ‘best before’ dates from almost 250 fresh products
The car dealership said it would pay back £1.5 million of business rates relief to the Government (Peter Byrne/PA)
Used car prices rise 27% at Lookers and queues for new cars grow
Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has disclosed he is in Kyiv as Ukraine marks 31 years since it declared independence from the Soviet Union (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Tom Tugendhat in Kyiv on 31st anniversary of Ukraine independence
International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan and Ukrainian ambassador Vadym Prystaiko during a meeting in London (Department for International Trade/PA)
UK and Ukraine kick off talks on digital trade deal to help war-torn country
Companies are struggling under the weight of higher energy bills (Gareth Fuller/PA)
‘No time to lose’ to help households and businesses through gas crisis, says CBI
(PA)
Banned Toyota ad ‘condoned and encouraged’ irresponsible driving
(PA)
Living standards satisfaction plunges ahead of ‘devastating’ energy bills hike
Frances O’Grady called on ministers to move towards ‘fair pay agreements’ (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
TUC calls on Government to move towards £15 an hour minimum wage
The City of London and Canary Wharf (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Weak PMI figures offset gains by oil majors as London stocks slip
(PA)
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints

More from The Courier

Scottish Water carrying out work on Riverside Drive.
River Tay pollution warnings could be lifted as Dundee sewage pipe repair completed
0
Post Thumbnail
Lexus NX the perfect luxury SUV for Scotland's roads
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has opened up on his time spent with Brian Clough and living with Roy Keane.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer on the influence of Brian Clough, love of Nottingham Forest…
0
The former RBS in Comrie.
Former Comrie bank to be turned into takeaway
0
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How Perth has become one of the worst affected by the cost-of-living crisis
Arbroath man John Galloway.
Arbroath housebreaker who plundered man's wardrobe is snared by bathtub bloodstain