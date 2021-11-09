Bibbidi-bobbidi-back! Perth Theatre’s grown-up panto kids return to the stage for Cinderella

Perth Theatre’s Christmas panto, Cinderella, is transforming more than pumpkins this year, as three grown-up panto kids turn back the clock and return to the stage as part of its community cast.

Jen Stewart, Holly Cammidge and Kirsty Hendry are part of the theatre’s community cast this year, but for the trio, being in panto is a return to their childhoods in the Fair City.

All three women grew up taking part in Perth’s yearly pantomime, playing everything from chorus girls to sailors, princesses to pirates.

But after life (and growth spurts) got in the way and performing took a back seat, none expected to have the chance to tread the Perth Theatre boards again.

“I’m just so excited to be back,” says Broxden Dental Centre administrator Jen.

“I’ve always dreamed about being back in panto, but I always thought that I’d be too old – or too tall. The last panto I was in, I was told I would be too tall to be in it the next year.

“But now I get to be back in it, at age 34 and 5ft 10in!”

Jab rules spell curtains for youngsters

Director (and panto dame) Barry Hunter explains that the theatre reached out to Perth’s community this year after restrictions around Covid vaccinations eliminated the possibility of using the usual cast of kiddos.

“We can’t have the young company this year because they won’t have been double vaccinated,” he says. “But as it turns out, it’s been brilliant as a chance to reach out to the community and have people who have been involved before to come back, or those who haven’t and are getting to do it for the first time.”

Love Perth panto? Oh, yes they do!

Another returning performer is 36-year-old Holly Cammidge, whose experiences of panto as a child sparked a lifelong love of the stage, and led her to study acting at Fife’s Adam Smith College after leaving school.

“My first panto was when I was 10, back in 1996 – it was Sinbad The Sailor,” she smiles. “It was really amazing, and it’s what spurred me to go and study acting at college.

“I then came back to Perth to do Sleeping Beauty as my first professional show as an adult.”

After moving away from acting due to health reasons, Holly got a job as a heritage development officer at SSE. But 15 years later, her love of panto is as strong as ever.

“I’ve never missed one; I come to see the panto every year,” says Holly. “So to actually be able to come back and do it is just an amazing opportunity.

Also returning to the panto stage is 19-year-old psychology student Kirsty Hendry. For her, playing in Cinderella fits just right.

“Coming back actually feels amazing, because the last pantomime I did when I was younger was Cinderella,” beams Kirsty.

“I was a mouse, and we wore these big fluffy, white costumes… we looked like marshmallows! So it feels like a comeback show.”

Audiences are invited to have a ball with the cast of Cinderella at Perth Theatre from November 26 to December 31 2021.