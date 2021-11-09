Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment

Bibbidi-bobbidi-back! Perth Theatre’s grown-up panto kids return to the stage for Cinderella

By Rebecca Baird
November 9 2021, 4.00pm
Kirsty Hendry, Jen Stewart and Holly Cammidge are all returning to Perth panto as adults after being involved as kids. Picture: Phil Hannah/DCT Media.

Perth Theatre’s Christmas panto, Cinderella, is transforming more than pumpkins this year, as three grown-up panto kids turn back the clock and return to the stage as part of its community cast.

Jen Stewart, Holly Cammidge and Kirsty Hendry are part of the theatre’s community cast this year, but for the trio, being in panto is a return to their childhoods in the Fair City.

All three women grew up taking part in Perth’s yearly pantomime, playing everything from chorus girls to sailors, princesses to pirates.

Kirsty Hendry, Jen Stewart and Holly Cammidge (front) with the community cast of Cinderella. Picture: Phil Hannah.

But after life (and growth spurts) got in the way and performing took a back seat, none expected to have the chance to tread the Perth Theatre boards again.

“I’m just so excited to be back,” says Broxden Dental Centre administrator Jen.

Jen Stewart as a child in Perth’s Christmas panto.

“I’ve always dreamed about being back in panto, but I always thought that I’d be too old – or too tall. The last panto I was in, I was told I would be too tall to be in it the next year.

“But now I get to be back in it, at age 34 and 5ft 10in!”

Jab rules spell curtains for youngsters

Director (and panto dame) Barry Hunter explains that the theatre reached out to Perth’s community this year after restrictions around Covid vaccinations eliminated the possibility of using the usual cast of kiddos.

Director Barry Hunter is delighted with the community casting call. Picture: Phil Hannah.

“We can’t have the young company this year because they won’t have been double vaccinated,” he says. “But as it turns out, it’s been brilliant as a chance to reach out to the community and have people who have been involved before to come back, or those who haven’t and are getting to do it for the first time.”

Love Perth panto? Oh, yes they do!

Another returning performer is 36-year-old Holly Cammidge, whose experiences of panto as a child sparked a lifelong love of the stage, and led her to study acting at Fife’s Adam Smith College after leaving school.

“My first panto was when I was 10, back in 1996 – it was Sinbad The Sailor,” she smiles. “It was really amazing, and it’s what spurred me to go and study acting at college.

“I then came back to Perth to do Sleeping Beauty as my first professional show as an adult.”

Holly Cammidge in Sleeping Beauty, 2004-05.

After moving away from acting due to health reasons, Holly got a job as a heritage development officer at SSE. But 15 years later, her love of panto is as strong as ever.

“I’ve never missed one; I come to see the panto every year,” says Holly. “So to actually be able to come back and do it is just an amazing opportunity.

Also returning to the panto stage is 19-year-old psychology student Kirsty Hendry. For her, playing in Cinderella fits just right.

Kirsty Hendry, bottom left, is excited to relive her Perth panto glory days. Pictures supplied by cast members.

“Coming back actually feels amazing, because the last pantomime I did when I was younger was Cinderella,” beams Kirsty.

“I was a mouse, and we wore these big fluffy, white costumes… we looked like marshmallows! So it feels like a comeback show.”

Audiences are invited to have a ball with the cast of Cinderella at Perth Theatre from November 26 to December 31 2021. 

