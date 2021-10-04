Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Oh yes you can! Call for Perth’s hidden stars to join community cast of Cinderella panto

By Rebecca Baird
October 4 2021, 7.00pm
Panto Dame Barrie Hunter is leading the call for community members to tread the boards in Perth Theatre's Christmas panto, Cinderella. Picture supplied by Horsecross Arts.

Perth Theatre is calling for folk across Courier Country to dust off their dancing shoes and be part of this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

Panto dame Barrie Hunter wants anyone who loves to sing, dance and perform to say “oh yes I can!” and apply to audition for the Cinderella community cast on Saturday October 9.

Barrie, who will be writing and directing as well as playing one of the hilarious Ugly Sisters, says: “I am so excited to be back at Perth Theatre with Cinderella this year, in front of an actual, in-person live audience. It’s been too long!

“But we might need a bit of help from you, the community out there.

“We’re looking for a community company to join us onstage. You’d be up there with the rest of us singing, dancing, and doing all the other stuff that we get up to!”

Panto needs YOU! Panto dame Barrie Hunter will write and direct Cinderella. Picture: Steve MacDougall/DCT Media.

The panto will run from November 27 to December 31. Community cast members would get to perform roughly every second night or afternoon.

The auditions will take place this Saturday from 10am-4pm, with time slots allocated beforehand.

There’s no need to prepare anything ahead of the audition. The day itself will include some singing, a simple dance routine, “and lots of fun!”

The auditions are open to anyone aged 18 or over.

To get involved, email Horsecross Arts on engagement@horsecross.co.uk

