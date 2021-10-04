Oh yes you can! Call for Perth’s hidden stars to join community cast of Cinderella panto

Perth Theatre is calling for folk across Courier Country to dust off their dancing shoes and be part of this year’s pantomime, Cinderella.

Panto dame Barrie Hunter wants anyone who loves to sing, dance and perform to say “oh yes I can!” and apply to audition for the Cinderella community cast on Saturday October 9.

Barrie, who will be writing and directing as well as playing one of the hilarious Ugly Sisters, says: “I am so excited to be back at Perth Theatre with Cinderella this year, in front of an actual, in-person live audience. It’s been too long!

“But we might need a bit of help from you, the community out there.

“We’re looking for a community company to join us onstage. You’d be up there with the rest of us singing, dancing, and doing all the other stuff that we get up to!”

The panto will run from November 27 to December 31. Community cast members would get to perform roughly every second night or afternoon.

The auditions will take place this Saturday from 10am-4pm, with time slots allocated beforehand.

There’s no need to prepare anything ahead of the audition. The day itself will include some singing, a simple dance routine, “and lots of fun!”

The auditions are open to anyone aged 18 or over.

To get involved, email Horsecross Arts on engagement@horsecross.co.uk

