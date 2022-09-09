Gary Bowyer reveals previous bid to sign Cove star Fraser Fyvie as Friday night Dundee clash postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Gary Bowyer reveals previous bid to sign Cove star Fraser Fyvie as Friday night Dundee clash postponed

By Scott Lorimer
September 9 2022, 7.30am
Gary Bowyer has revealed he once tried to sign Fraser Fyvie
Gary Bowyer has revealed he once tried to sign Fraser Fyvie

Gary Bowyer may be a relative novice to the Scottish Championship but the Dundee boss is well aware of the potential threat posed by new boys Cove Rangers.

The Aberdeen side have struggled, so far, in their maiden season in the second-tier after cruising to the League One title.

However, the bulk of their squad have been together for a number of years, forming a solid unit.

Fyvie signing bid

Friday night’s scheduled clash between the Dark Blues and the Aberdeen-based outfit has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But when it is rescheduled, there will be one Cove player in particular he knows better than most.

“I’ve seen their squad and the experience they have in the team,” he said of Cove.

“Many years ago, at Blackpool, I tried to sign Fraser Fyvie.

Gary Bowyer oversaw Blackpool's promotion to League One in 2017.
Gary Bowyer oversaw Blackpool’s promotion to League One in 2017.

“I’m aware of the challenge they present and it’s on TV to add a bit to the game.

“It’s all about us and how we approach the game again.

“We’ve spoken to the players and identified the areas where we need to stop Cove playing.

“If we give them time and space then they can hurt you.”

Fyvie has been with Cove since 2019 and seen their rise through the leagues under boss Paul Hartley.

On missing out on Fyvie, Bowyer joked: “We didn’t sign him, I can’t remember why.

“It might have been money; he wanted too much or I didn’t have enough – or a combination of both.”

Team ‘reaction’ praised

When games are rescheduled, another win would see the Dark Blues extend their impressive start to the campaign, putting pressure on Ayr and Partick ahead of them.

Despite Bowyer overseeing the Dee’s best opening to a campaign, he is not dishing out too much praise just yet.

First, he wants his side to avoid a repeat of their last televised match at Ayr.

Dundee's Zach Robinson celebrates against Queen's Park.
Gary Bowyer has been pleased with the way his side has responded since their last televised match.

“The reaction from the Ayr game,” Bowyer said, “To then score six goals in front of your own fans and to keep two clean sheets is really pleasing.

“The message to the players all week has been to get after them, not let them settle on patting each other on the back – we want more.

“We are six games into a league campaign and I’m demanding more for them.

“The time to sit down and praise ourselves is at the end of the season. Up until then we have to keep pushing them.”

