Gary Bowyer reveals previous bid to sign Cove star Fraser Fyvie as Friday night Dundee clash postponed

Gary Bowyer may be a relative novice to the Scottish Championship but the Dundee boss is well aware of the potential threat posed by new boys Cove Rangers.

The Aberdeen side have struggled, so far, in their maiden season in the second-tier after cruising to the League One title.

However, the bulk of their squad have been together for a number of years, forming a solid unit.

Fyvie signing bid

Friday night’s scheduled clash between the Dark Blues and the Aberdeen-based outfit has been postponed following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

But when it is rescheduled, there will be one Cove player in particular he knows better than most.

“I’ve seen their squad and the experience they have in the team,” he said of Cove.

“Many years ago, at Blackpool, I tried to sign Fraser Fyvie.

“I’m aware of the challenge they present and it’s on TV to add a bit to the game.

“It’s all about us and how we approach the game again.

“We’ve spoken to the players and identified the areas where we need to stop Cove playing.

“If we give them time and space then they can hurt you.”

Fyvie has been with Cove since 2019 and seen their rise through the leagues under boss Paul Hartley.

On missing out on Fyvie, Bowyer joked: “We didn’t sign him, I can’t remember why.

“It might have been money; he wanted too much or I didn’t have enough – or a combination of both.”

Team ‘reaction’ praised

When games are rescheduled, another win would see the Dark Blues extend their impressive start to the campaign, putting pressure on Ayr and Partick ahead of them.

Despite Bowyer overseeing the Dee’s best opening to a campaign, he is not dishing out too much praise just yet.

First, he wants his side to avoid a repeat of their last televised match at Ayr.

“The reaction from the Ayr game,” Bowyer said, “To then score six goals in front of your own fans and to keep two clean sheets is really pleasing.

“The message to the players all week has been to get after them, not let them settle on patting each other on the back – we want more.

“We are six games into a league campaign and I’m demanding more for them.

“The time to sit down and praise ourselves is at the end of the season. Up until then we have to keep pushing them.”