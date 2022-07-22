Cammy Ballantyne ‘ready as I can be’ to make St Johnstone impact after sparkling Montrose loan stints

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cammy Ballantyne insists he is ready to challenge for a place in Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone side.

The 22-year-old has three seasons of football under his belt on loan with Montrose – and returned to McDiarmid Park this summer determined to catch the eye.

The attacking midfielder notched his first Saints goal in the League Cup win over Elgin City on Tuesday.

Now, with plenty of loan experience to draw from, Ballantyne, who has been on the Perth books since 2015, wants to make his mark.

“The loans were good for me and they have really helped,” he said.

“I feel I’m now as close to ready as I can be to challenge and get minutes for St Johnstone in the Premiership.

“That is my aim, getting games and making an impact in the team. I’m always trying to learn and improve myself.

“You need to play positive and with enthusiasm and that is what I will try to bring, any chance I get.

“There is always pressure when you need to do this or that right.

“But you need to play your game and deal with it because that is what you are here to do. That applies to every player.”

Ballantyne has racked up 80 appearances for Montrose over the last three seasons, and played a key role in the Angus club’s charge to the League One promotion play-offs last season.

The Saints midfielder notched a double in Montrose’s second leg clash with Airdrie, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them falling to a 6-5 aggregate defeat.

The experience has given him priceless experience of what’s expected of first team players.

Now he hopes to use it to his advantage as Saints prepare to face Ayr United in their final League Cup fixture.

Ballantyne, who has been with the Perth club since 2015, explained: “First and foremost, you need to be patient, try hard every day in training and impress the manager and staff.

“When I get on the message is always clear; we know the shape and system.

Liam Craig influence

“I try to be positive, look at the likes of Graham Carey and Melker Hallberg, take bits from them and put my own stamp on the game.

“Thankfully, I managed to get a chance and stick one away against Elgin.

“Goals were something I added to my game when I was away. Liam Craig looked after me when I was on loan.

“He always wanted me to add goals and numbers because it makes people sit up and take notice.”