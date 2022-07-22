Cammy Ballantyne ‘ready as I can be’ to make St Johnstone impact after sparkling Montrose loan stints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cammy Ballantyne ‘ready as I can be’ to make St Johnstone impact after sparkling Montrose loan stints

By Sean Hamilton
July 22 2022, 7.30am Updated: July 22 2022, 9.59am
Cammy Ballantyne scored his first St Johnstone goal against Elgin City on Tuesday
Cammy Ballantyne insists he is ready to challenge for a place in Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone side.

The 22-year-old has three seasons of football under his belt on loan with Montrose – and returned to McDiarmid Park this summer determined to catch the eye.

The attacking midfielder notched his first Saints goal in the League Cup win over Elgin City on Tuesday.

Now, with plenty of loan experience to draw from, Ballantyne, who has been on the Perth books since 2015, wants to make his mark.

“The loans were good for me and they have really helped,” he said.

Cammy Ballantyne slots for St Johnstone in Elgin.

“I feel I’m now as close to ready as I can be to challenge and get minutes for St Johnstone in the Premiership.

“That is my aim, getting games and making an impact in the team. I’m always trying to learn and improve myself.

“You need to play positive and with enthusiasm and that is what I will try to bring, any chance I get.

“There is always pressure when you need to do this or that right.

“But you need to play your game and deal with it because that is what you are here to do. That applies to every player.”

Ballantyne has racked up 80 appearances for Montrose over the last three seasons, and played a key role in the Angus club’s charge to the League One promotion play-offs last season.

Cammy Ballantyne (right) has had his loan deal at Montrose extended until the end of the season.
The Saints midfielder notched a double in Montrose’s second leg clash with Airdrie, but it wasn’t enough to prevent them falling to a 6-5 aggregate defeat.

The experience has given him priceless experience of what’s expected of first team players.

Now he hopes to use it to his advantage as Saints prepare to face Ayr United in their final League Cup fixture.

Ballantyne, who has been with the Perth club since 2015, explained: “First and foremost, you need to be patient, try hard every day in training and impress the manager and staff.

“When I get on the message is always clear; we know the shape and system.

Liam Craig influence

“I try to be positive, look at the likes of Graham Carey and Melker Hallberg, take bits from them and put my own stamp on the game.

“Thankfully, I managed to get a chance and stick one away against Elgin.

“Goals were something I added to my game when I was away. Liam Craig looked after me when I was on loan.

“He always wanted me to add goals and numbers because it makes people sit up and take notice.”

