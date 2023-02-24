Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Major boost for Humza Yousaf as he secures backing of every Dundee SNP politician

The leadership candidate called it a privilege as an 'adopted Dundonian' to get the clean sweep of support.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 24 2023, 8.00pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.
Humza Yousaf secured the backing of every Dundee politician. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf’s bid to become first minister was given a massive helping hand with the unanimous support of Dundee’s SNP politicians from council chambers to Holyrood and Westminster.

The frontrunner to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, who lives in Dundee, got a clean sweep of endorsements in the party’s biggest stronghold.

Scottish Government social justice minister Shona Robison, MSP for Dundee City East, became one of the SNP’s most high-profile figures to back him yet.

Days ago a source close to Mr Yousaf’s campaign indicated Ms Robison, a close ally of Ms Sturgeon, was going to pledge her support.

She said: “I’m supporting Humza because he has the experience for the top job, will unite our party, and grow support for independence.

“I believe that Humza is the only candidate who can continue the independence-supporting partnership in government.”

Shona Robison backed Mr Yousaf. Image: PA.

The SNP’s former drugs minister, Joe FitzPatrick, who represents Dundee City West, has emerged as a keen supporter of Mr Yousaf since the leadership contest began.

His Westminster SNP counterpart Chris Law gave Mr Yousaf the thumbs up early on, while Dundee East MP and former party leader Stewart Hosie has also come out in favour.

READ MORE: Dundee’s Humza Yousaf lives nearly 100 miles away from his constituency – we went to meet his local voters

City council chief John Alexander is now backing him on behalf of the 15-strong group of SNP members – which includes Mr Yousaf’s wife, Nadia El-Nakla.

Council leader John Alexander. Image: Alan Richardson.

Mr Alexander said: “On behalf of our ambitious SNP group, I’m delighted to support Humza Yousaf.

“Humza has been clear on his ambition for Scotland. Prosperity for all through the delivery of our nation’s independence is the goal.”

Mr Yousaf emerged as the bookies’ favourite to follow in Ms Sturgeon’s footsteps after main rival Kate Forbes’ campaign got off to a turbulent start.

Leadership rival Kate Forbes. Image: Andrew Cowan.

Ms Forbes lost influential backers after admitting she would not have voted in favour of gay marriage had she been in Holyrood at the time.

Mr Yousaf has received more endorsements from elected party officials than either Ms Forbes or outsider leadership candidate Ash Regan and has his eyes set on Bute House.

‘Real privilege’

After he was given a huge boost in Dundee, he said: “As an adopted Dundonian, it is a real privilege to have the support of my friends and colleagues in the Dundee SNP group.

“My campaign is gaining huge momentum, and is winning support from across Scotland. Dundee is a magnificent city and is the blueprint for the independence movement.”

Launching his campaign on Monday, the Dundee-based heir apparent to Ms Sturgeon’s crown pitched himself as the continuity candidate who can continue her legacy.

However, he has faced a barrage of criticism over his record as health secretary and watched over record A&E waiting times during winter.

He was accused of breaking promises to cancer patients in Tayside.

Mr Yousaf cited his experience in government as a positive attribute and said he had been trusted by Ms Sturgeon to take on some of Holyrood’s toughest briefs.

[[title]]

[[text]]
