Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion

“My father was a lawyer back in Ukraine but because of the war the demand for legal professionals fell rapidly and he basically lost all of his clients.
“He switched to online working and moved here with me.
“My mum is still staying there because she is pretty conservative about moving countries and she doesn’t know English, so she’s just staying there with my little brother.
“My grandparents are still staying over there.
“It’s hard. Every time I get a notification for an air alarm on my phone and I understand that they are still there and they are still under the risk of shelling or of an air attack it just hurts my heart.”
‘They still care – that’s what Dundonians do’
Dr Maria Jemicz, an Abertay lecturer who was born in Scotland to a Ukrainian father, helped organise the event.
She said: “I’m really chuffed with the amount of people that have shown support and turned up, the amount of speakers we’ve had, the different variety of speakers we’ve had.
“It’s been terrific.
“They still care – and that’s what Dundonians do.”
The rally was not the only show of support for Ukrainians in Tayside.
In Perth, residents gathered in St Paul’s Square to mark the anniversary of the invasion.