Home News Dundee

Dundonians and Ukrainians rally in city square to mark anniversary of Russian invasion

By Matteo Bell
February 24 2023, 9.01pm Updated: February 25 2023, 12.36am

Dozens of people rallied in Dundee’s city square on Friday night to show solidarity with Ukraine on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The crowd waved and wore Ukrainian flags, with refugees and locals coming together to hear speeches from a number of Ukrainians and their Scottish allies.

Bohdan Tierokhin leads chanting among fellow Ukrainians at a rally for their homeland held in Dundee City Square.
Bohdan Tierokhin leads chanting among fellow Ukrainians at a rally for their homeland held in Dundee City Square.

The event marked the first anniversary of the Russian invasion which has claimed thousands of lives in Ukraine throughout the past year.

The rally was organised to show support for Ukraine. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

It was organised by the Ukraine Solidarity Group Scotland at Dundee’s Ukrainian community.

Dundee rally was attended by both Scots and Ukrainians

A six-metre long yellow and blue flag was also unfurled at the demonstration – and speeches were given in both Ukrainian and English.

Ukrainians living in Dundee have welcomed the solidarity.

The six-metre long flag. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainians and Scots in Dundee city square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainians and Scots in Dundee city square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

Rostyslav Kruk, a 17-year-old from Lviv, said: “Scottish people, thank you for all of your support.

“I’m wearing a Scottish flag on my shoulders today because I wanted not just to express my grief to the fallen Ukrainian people, but also to thank all of the Scots who provided us with shelter, with education, with food and with a safe place to live.

Rostyslav Kruk. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

“My father was a lawyer back in Ukraine but because of the war the demand for legal professionals fell rapidly and he basically lost all of his clients.

“He switched to online working and moved here with me.

“My mum is still staying there because she is pretty conservative about moving countries and she doesn’t know English, so she’s just staying there with my little brother.

A woman with the Ukrainian flag painted on to her face at the Dundee rally. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
A woman with the Ukrainian flag painted on to her face at the Dundee rally. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Ukrainian flags were waved in the city square. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.
Ukrainians held placards during the Dundee rally. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
Ukrainians held placards during the Dundee rally. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

“My grandparents are still staying over there.

“It’s hard. Every time I get a notification for an air alarm on my phone and I understand that they are still there and they are still under the risk of shelling or of an air attack it just hurts my heart.”

A moving message to the west from Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
A moving message to the west from Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

‘They still care – that’s what Dundonians do’

Dr Maria Jemicz, an Abertay lecturer who was born in Scotland to a Ukrainian father, helped organise the event.

Dr Maria Jemicz. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson.

She said: “I’m really chuffed with the amount of people that have shown support and turned up, the amount of speakers we’ve had, the different variety of speakers we’ve had.

“It’s been terrific.

“They still care – and that’s what Dundonians do.”

A young Ukrainian flies the flag of his homeland outside the Caird Hall. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
A young Ukrainian flies the flag of his homeland outside the Caird Hall. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
People draped themselves in flags at the rally for Ukraine in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson
People draped themselves in flags at the rally for Ukraine in Dundee. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

The rally was not the only show of support for Ukrainians in Tayside.

In Perth, residents gathered in St Paul’s Square to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

The organisers of the Dundee demonstration also plan to hold a requiem mass at St Paul’s Cathedral to honour the innocent lives lost in the conflict.

The mass will be held at 1pm on Sunday and members of the public are invited to join and show their support.

