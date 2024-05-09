Dundee woman made thousands selling illegal elephant ivory jewellery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee woman made thousands selling illegal elephant ivory jewellery

Joyce Bryce made more than £6,400 selling the items on eBay.

By Ciaran Shanks
Joyce Bell, an elephant
Joyce Bell admitted dealing in elephant ivory items.

A Dundee woman has admitted raking in thousands of pounds in the international sale of elephant ivory jewellery.

Self-proclaimed collector Joyce Bell used eBay to flog necklaces from her home to customers from as far as China.

The 67-year-old claimed the items were “bovine bone” but a specialist at the National Museum of Scotland confirmed they were made of ivory.

Bell was snared after Border Force agents managed to intercept parcels sent from eBay, which bans the sell of ivory.

Bell admitted selling illegal elephant ivory. Image: Shutterstock.

Reports have been ordered after Bell pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to evading export duty costs and dealing in ivory between 2016 and 2022.

The conviction is believed to be the first of its kind in Scotland.

“It’s rare to be stumped after 16 years on the bench that I have never had a case of this nature,” Sheriff George Way remarked after Bell’s guilty plea.

Ivory items found in Dundee home

The court was told how Bell made more than £6,400 by selling what was described as costume jewellery from elephant tusks.

Dozens of items were shipped off but a number of packages were flagged by Border Force as potentially containing ivory.

Fiscal depute Karen Rollo said Bell was issued with notices telling her she required permits to export the goods.

Bell claimed she did not know how to inform the relevant authorities.

Border Force sign
Parcels were intercepted by Border Force. Image: Shutterstock.

It was revealed Bell, of Denhead Crescent, had marked parcels as being worth low double figures but the eBay transactions were actually significantly higher.

Ms Rollo said: “The total value of sales is £6,412.12.

“It’s not possible to work out what she has evaded in export payments because we don’t know if they were grouped together. Each permit costs £37.

“Police obtained a warrant to search the accused’s home address and found a number of items which seem to have assisted her in carrying out the sales.

“The accused was interviewed and said the items were bovine bone.

“This seems to be a way around it as the items appeared similar.”

‘A collector, not a dealer’

Bell said she collected the items and had so much in her home she decided to sell it as a hobby.

“She said she didn’t think the items were ivory,” Ms Rollo added.

“She described herself as a collector rather than a dealer.

“She reiterated she thought all the items were bovine bone and denied knowledge in relation to the offences.”

Pile of elephant tusks.
It is illegal to deal in elephant ivory Image: Shutterstock.

Ms Rollo said collectors would have been aware of the items being ivory due to it being heavier than bovine bone.

Bell pled guilty to an offence under the Ivory Act 2018 which prohibits people from dealing in ivory or assists someone else in doing so.

According to the legislation, the punishment can be up to a year in prison or a fine.

Sheriff Way deferred sentence on Bell until next month for a social work report to be prepared.

