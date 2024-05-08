Police called after death of man, 39, at Dundee flat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police called after death of man, 39, at Dundee flat

Firefighters forced entry into an address as police remained at the multi for hours.

By James Simpson
Police and paramedics at Ancrum Court, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
A police investigation has been launched after a 39-year-old man was found dead at a flat in Dundee.

Emergency services were scrambled to Anrcum Court in Lochee on Wednesday morning.

A shocked resident said firefighters forced entry into an address as police remained at the multi for hours.

Speaking with The Courier the resident said he was “devastated” to hear the man had died.

Police and paramedics at the scene. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

He said: “The guy had lived here for at least a few years and one of the neighbours had raised the alarm.

“There were firefighters, paramedics and police here.

“The police were in the foyer when I came past but I wasn’t entirely sure what was going on at that point.

“I’m devastated to hear this man has died. I didn’t know him well but he was only a young man.

“My condolences go out to his family at this time.”

‘Police were coming in and out of the block’

One man, who did not wish to be named, said CID arrived at the scene at around 1pm.

He said: “Initially there was just one police van there and a paramedic crew before another police unit arrived.

“It’s not uncommon to see the police here to be honest.

“CID arrived in the afternoon but I saw officers coming in and out of the block for much of the morning.

“I didn’t know the guy but my thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones.”

Ancrum Court in Lochee.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, police received a concern for person report at Ancrum Court, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the body of a 39-year-old man was found within.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. “

