Police called after death of man, 39, at Dundee flat

A police investigation has been launched after a 39-year-old man was found dead at a flat in Dundee.

Emergency services were scrambled to Anrcum Court in Lochee on Wednesday morning.

A shocked resident said firefighters forced entry into an address as police remained at the multi for hours.

Speaking with The Courier the resident said he was “devastated” to hear the man had died.

He said: “The guy had lived here for at least a few years and one of the neighbours had raised the alarm.

“There were firefighters, paramedics and police here.

“The police were in the foyer when I came past but I wasn’t entirely sure what was going on at that point.

“I’m devastated to hear this man has died. I didn’t know him well but he was only a young man.

“My condolences go out to his family at this time.”

‘Police were coming in and out of the block’

One man, who did not wish to be named, said CID arrived at the scene at around 1pm.

He said: “Initially there was just one police van there and a paramedic crew before another police unit arrived.

“It’s not uncommon to see the police here to be honest.

“CID arrived in the afternoon but I saw officers coming in and out of the block for much of the morning.

“I didn’t know the guy but my thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones.”

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed one appliance from Blackness Road Fire Station attended the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.55am on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, police received a concern for person report at Ancrum Court, Dundee.

“Officers attended and the body of a 39-year-old man was found within.

“The death is being treated as unexplained, however, there do not appear to be any suspicious circumstances. “