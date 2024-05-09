Dundee City Council set to spend £700k over next three years on swimming pool maintenance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council set to spend £700k over next three years on swimming pool maintenance

A notice has been listed on the Public Contracts Scotland website offering a 36 month-long contract for the servicing and maintenance of pool plants and equipment.

By Laura Devlin
The existing maintenance contract is up for renewal. Image: Alan Richardson
The existing maintenance contract is up for renewal. Image: Alan Richardson

Dundee City Council is set to spend close to £1m on swimming pool maintenance over the next three years as it looks to renew an existing contract.

A notice has been listed on the Public Contracts Scotland website offering a 36-month tender for the servicing and maintenance of pool plants and equipment across council properties.

This work will include keeping the city’s trouble-hit Olympia pool operating efficiently.

The successful bidder will also be responsible for minor and urgent repair works which may arise from deterioration or damage.

The total estimated value of the contract is £700,000, with an option to renew for a further two years. Applications are open until June 4.

Current maintenance contract nearing end

Those bidding for the contract must demonstrate they have the relevant experience to deliver services “similar in scope, scale and duration” to those described in the tender.

This, the notice added, should provide Dundee City Council (DCC) with the confidence that tenderers have adopted the role of principal contractor and principal designer.

The current maintenance contract is with Glasgow-based contractor Barr & Wray.

The advertisement comes less than a month after councillors agreed to an independent investigation into the repeated maintenance issues at the Olympia centre.

The pools at Dundee’s flagship leisure facility have been besieged with maintenance problems. Image: Alan Richardson/Pix-AR.co.uk.

Dundee’s flagship leisure facility has been besieged with problems since it was opened in 2013.

After closing during Covid, it was forced to shut between October 2021 and December 2023 for £6 million worth of repairs to be carried out.

Emails obtained by The Courier through a freedom of information request subsequently revealed concerns about the facility had been raised just weeks after it opened by the-then DCC chief executive David Dorward.

This included the deterioration of the plant room infrastructure, which was branded “shocking” during a committee meeting held in summer 2013.

Pools closed again this year

The leisure and toddler pools were forced into a further closure in February after a metal supporting rod that had become detached from the flume structure fell and nearly hit swimmers below.

They remained shut for three months – only reopening to the public on May 6.

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “This tender is for the renewal of an existing maintenance contract.

“The current contract with Barr & Wray is nearing its expiry date and therefore we are going out to tender for it again.”

Conversation