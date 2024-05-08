Dundee City Council facing annual £70k Raac inspection bill as hundreds of homes impacted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee City Council facing annual £70k Raac inspection bill as hundreds of homes impacted

An inspection carried out last year by city engineers found that Racc is present almost 800 properties across Dundee.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee skyline from Fife.
Around 800 properties in Dundee were found to have Raac. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee City Council is set to spend £70,000 a year implementing a Raac inspection scheme as the decay-prone concrete is found in hundreds of council homes.

An inspection carried out last year by city engineers found that Raac is present in 81 blocks of flats and 293 cottages across Dundee.

Of these, 79 blocks of flats are council tenanted or mixed tenure, and 172 cottages are council tenanted. A further two blocks of flats and 121 of the cottages are privately owned.

And with industry guidance stipulating Raac effected properties should be inspected periodically, Dundee City Council (DCC) is rolling out an inspection regime to the tune of £70k a year.

Where has Raac been found?

A report which will go before councillors next week details that Raac has been found in five housing developments. These are:

  • Craigie DriveFlats: Craigiebarn Road, Brington Place, Southampton Place, Belsize Road, Craigie Drive, Margaret Crescent.
  • Craigiebank CircleFlats: Carlochie Place, Greendykes Road
  • Kirk StreetFlats: Atholl Street, Yeaman’s Lane, Kirk Street
  • MenzieshillFlats: Cart Place, Cottages: Cart Place, Charleston Drive, Dickson Avenue, Orrin Place
  • WhitfieldFlats: Murrayfield Terrace, Cottages: Whitfield Gardens, Whitfield Avenue, Murrayfield Gardens, Whitfield Rise, Whitfield Terrace

And although council chiefs have determined the vast majority of these properties do not face an immediate safety risk, four properties require roofing repairs.

Two of these will be partially replaced while the other two are being assessed to determine what repairs need to be carried out.

Who is paying for the repairs?

The full cost of addressing the Raac found in council homes across Dundee is not yet known.

However, in fully tenanted properties any costs will be borne by the housing revenue account. In mixed tenure blocks, DCC will recharge owners for their share of the costs.

Those who bought and own their home through the ‘right to buy’ scheme will have to pay for any necessary repairs themselves.

Councillor Mark Flynn. Image: Mhairi Edwrds, DC Thomson

Speaking on the issue, councillor Mark Flynn said: “When it became clear that there was an issue with this type of building material elsewhere in the country, the council acted quickly to scope out the extent of its use here.

“Having carried out that detailed exercise we now have a plan in place to deal with what has been found on a priority basis.”

Around 800 properties in Dundee were found to have Raac. Image: DC Thomson.
