Dundee domestic abuser to pay woman he terrorised on Christmas Day

Amaan Ahmad threw the Christmas tree to the ground before wiping blood on the woman and spitting on her.

By Ciaran Shanks
Amaan Ahmad.
Amaan Ahmad must pay compensation.

A domestic abuser has been ordered to pay his former partner £2,000 after smearing blood over her head and spitting at her during a Christmas rampage.

Amaan Ahmad was also warned he faces a prison sentence if he breaches the community payback order imposed on him.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the woman screamed for police help during the terrifying ordeal in the Craigie area of the city.

Ahmad had become irate after looking through the woman’s mobile phone, believing she was cheating on him.

He then embarked on a destructive outburst which saw him bloody his own hand by punching a glass clock.

Christmas Day terror

Fiscal depute Joanne Ritchie said Ahmad and his brother were drinking at around 11.30pm on Christmas Eve 2021 when the woman returned home.

Ahmad left the property after sifting through the woman’s phone and returned around 20 minutes into Christmas Day.

Ms Ritchie said: “The accused couldn’t gain entry as the complainer had put the key in the door deliberately.

“He began shouting and screaming ‘f****** get this door open’ and began kicking the door.

“A neighbour saw the incident. The complainer allowed the accused in and the police were contacted.

“The accused went to the bedroom where he snatched the phone from her hand and shoved her to the body, sending her to the ground.”

Blood and spit

The woman fled to the living room, followed by Arklay Street resident Ahmad, who threw the phone and pulled down the Christmas tree, causing baubles to smash.

A lamp was also thrown to the ground before Ahmad rubbed blood over the woman’s forehead and spat in her face.

Police made repeated attempts to gain entry, with the woman shouting: “Let me out, open the door.”

Ahmad initially made no response before eventually opening the door.

The 23-year-old pled guilty to assaulting the woman and behaving abusively on December 25 2021.

Dundee domestic abuser sentenced for Christmas Day ordeal

Defence solicitor David Sinclair said Ahmad had shown a degree of insight into his offending behaviour in the criminal justice social work report, highlighting his own experience in witnessing domestic abuse.

Mr Sinclair said: “I think it’s to his credit he has had a moment of self-reflection to understand why he has acted in the way he has and he wants to do something about it.”

Sheriff Paul Brown placed Ahmad on supervision for two years and ordered him to perform 225 hours of unpaid work.

He was also placed on the Caledonian Programme for domestic offenders and must pay his ex-partner £2,000 in compensation.

Ahmad is now banned from contacting the woman for the next three years as part of a non-harassment order.

“If there are any problems with the order then you will be brought before me and you will be looking at a period of imprisonment,” the sheriff told Ahmad.

