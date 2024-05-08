Dundee City Council to spend £4.8m on ‘intensifying’ housing repairs amid backlog concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee City Council to spend £4.8m on ‘intensifying’ housing repairs amid backlog concerns

It's hoped the scheme will reduce the number of empty council houses in the city to below the pre-Covid level.

By Liam Rutherford Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee City Council. Image: DC Thomson

Dundee council is set to spend more than £4m on a new scheme which aims to reduce the number of empty council houses in the city.

Local authority chiefs are proposing to intensify the approach to housing repairs in Dundee by allowing construction services to focus solely on the council’s housing stock for around five months.

It’s hoped the measures will help tackle the growing backlog of repairs and reduce the number of empty properties in the city to below pre-Covid levels.

Councillors will be asked to approve the proposals at a meeting of the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee on Monday.

Council wrestling with a repair backlog

The scheme comes after concerns were raised by opposition councillors that Dundee was heading towards a housing repair crisis.

Figures published by Dundee City Council earlier this year revealed a fifth of all repair jobs are not completed correctly the first time.

These figures, it was detailed, reflected a deteriorating short and long-term trend in performance.

It was also highlighted that around 80% of reactive repairs are carried out within set timescales – well below the council’s target of 93%.

Council bosses said skills shortages, and difficulties in securing materials and supplies were to blame for the backlog.

Speaking on the proposals, Mark Flynn – convener of the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee – detailed the work that will be carried out.

Mark Flynn, convener of the neighbourhood regeneration, housing and estate management committee. Image: DC Thomson

He said: “We have been putting an intense focus on improving repairs and re-lets performance recently and this new scheme will complement a range of measures already in place.

“These currently include using overtime to catch up on the backlog, subcontracting works packages and a recruitment drive to grow the workforce because we know there is a shortage of skilled tradespeople trades across the board.”

Lynne Short, the committee’s deputy convener added: “These measures will all help but there is more to do which is why we want to make council houses the sole focus of Construction Services’ work for around 20 weeks to clear the backlog in response repairs and reduce the number of empty properties to below the pre-Covid level of around 200 by the end of October.”

