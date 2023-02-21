Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Forbes’ campaign in meltdown as MSPs withdraw backing over gay marriage comments

SNP backers including government ministers immediately U-turned less than a day after her leadership bid began
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 21 2023, 10.27am Updated: February 21 2023, 10.39am
Photo of Adele Merson
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has denied her campaign is over before it has begun. Image: PA.

SNP leadership hopeful Kate Forbes says her campaign to replace Nicola Sturgeon is “absolutely not over” despite losing support from high profile backers over her views on equal marriage.

Support for finance secretary’s bid start to melt away after she admitted her conscience would not have allowed her to vote in favour of same-sex marriage.

Ms Forbes, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf and former community safety minister Ash Regan are running to replace Ms Sturgeon, following her shock resignation.

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin withdrew support from Ms Forbes late on Monday night, within 12 hours of having first endorsed her.

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead initially said he was “delighted” Ms Forbes had put her name forward in the race.

But just over 12 hours later he said the SNP “can’t have a party leader who’d vote against same sex marriage”.

‘I have red lines’

This was followed by SNP ministers Tom Arthur and Claire Haughey turning their back on her campaign.

Ms Martin said: “We must be full throated in our support of equal marriage. No if or buts.

“I won’t be supporting Kate’s campaign on that basis.

“I wish her well – she’s extremely talented. But I have red lines. And this is one.”

Gillian Martin, SNP MSP for Aberdeenshire East, has withdrawn her support. Image: Supplied.

Ms Forbes, a member of the Free Church of Scotland, was asked on BBC Radio’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Tuesday if her campaign was over before it began.

She replied: “Absolutely not.

“We have a large party membership, most of whom are not on Twitter.

“I understand people have very strong views on these matters.

“I think the public are longing for politicians to answer straight questions with straight answers and that’s certainly what I’ve tried to do in the media yesterday.

“That doesn’t necessarily allow for much nuance.

“My position on these matters is that I will defend to the hilt everybody’s rights in a pluralistic and tolerant society, to live and to love free of harassment and fear.”

Forbes regrets any ‘pain or hurt’

The finance secretary later said she regrets the pain caused by her comments.

On Times Radio, she said: “I regret enormously the pain or hurt that has been caused because that was neither my intention, and I would seek forgiveness if that is how it’s come across.”

Withdrawing his support, Mr Arthur, who is public finance minister, said equal marriage is “amongst our parliament’s greatest achievements”.

On Tuesday, Ms Haughey, Minister for Children and Young People, said she is “unequivocal” on her “absolute and complete” support for equal marriage.

Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.

Meanwhile, Mr Yousaf has said he will “always fight for the equal rights of others”.

Asked what he thought of what Ms Forbes had to say on same-sex marriage, he told the Good Morning Scotland programme: “It’s for her to defend her views, I’ve made my views very clear.

“I think my track record on equality issues speaks loud and clear.

“I’m a minority in this country.

“I have been my entire life and my rights don’t exist in some kind of vacuum.

“My rights are interdependent on other people’s rights and therefore I believe very firmly, in fact with every fibre in my being, that your equality is my equality.

“Therefore, I’ll always fight for the equal rights of others regardless of who they are.”

