Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee’s Humza Yousaf favourite to become next SNP leader after disastrous 24 hours for Kate Forbes

The health secretary is now tipped as the odds-on favourite by bookies hours after his opponent said she could not have backed gay marriage law
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
February 21 2023, 10.28am Updated: February 21 2023, 10.55am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Humza Yousaf is now favourite to become first minister. Image: PA.

Humza Yousaf has emerged as the clear frontrunner to replace Nicola Sturgeon as support for Kate Forbes continues to plummet following her controversial comments on gay marriage.

The Dundee-based health secretary is now being tipped as the odds-on favourite by bookies to become the next first minister after he launched his campaign on Monday.

Mr Yousaf has positioned himself as the candidate best-placed to build on Ms Sturgeon’s legacy and senior SNP figures have backed him to take on the top job.

By contrast, Ms Forbes has alienated much of her party after admitting she would have voted against gay marriage had she been an MSP at the time.

Key SNP ministers who initially backed her, such as Richard Lochhead and Tom Arthur, have now rowed back on their endorsements less than a day after the campaign launched.

Support for Kate Forbes has melted away.

The party’s finance chief also sparked a backlash after admitting she would have been unable to approve Ms Sturgeon’s transgender self-identification laws.

Ms Forbes was on maternity leave when the gender reforms vote took place, but would have had to resign had she refused to back them.

She was initially a heavy favourite to become new SNP leader along with the party’s former Westminster leader Angus Robertson.

Mr Yousaf’s chances of taking on the top job were seen as being much slimmer due to heavy criticism over his record in Holyrood as health secretary.

Labour claimed he would be “delusional” to run given record A&E waiting times and huge treatment backlogs.

Clear path to Bute House

But Mr Robertson’s refusal to stand, along with veterans such as John Swinney and Keith Brown ruling themselves out, means a clear path to Bute House has opened up for Mr Yousaf.

The Glasgow Pollok MSP, who lives in Dundee, has been backed by a number of influential SNP figures within the City of Discovery.

A source close to his campaign said it is expected veteran cabinet minister Shona Robison will declare her support for him.

Former public health minister Joe FitzPatrick, Dundee West MP Chris Law, and Angus South MSP Graeme Dey all want Mr Yousaf to replace Ms Sturgeon.

Ash Regan is running to be first minister. Image: DC Thomson.

Ash Regan, the third contender for the SNP leadership, rebelled against Ms Sturgeon’s gender reforms and has been heavily critical of party policy since announcing her campaign.

She has claimed majority support for independence-supporting parties at the next Westminster election should be taken as an immediate instruction for Scotland to exit the UK.

Ms Sturgeon’s strategy was to turn the next UK-wide ballot into a vote on independence, but Mr Yousaf admitted at his campaign launch he had doubts over this.

Instead he wants to build greater levels of support for ending the union to the point where it will become “politically impossible” for Westminster to ignore the SNP.

