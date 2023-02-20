Future of North Sea jobs becomes early battleground in SNP leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Future of North Sea jobs becomes early battleground in SNP leadership race

SNP leadership contender Ash Regan says she would not support the rapid phase out of North Sea oil and gas - at odds with her party's stance.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
February 20 2023, 2.19pm Updated: February 20 2023, 6.04pm
Photo of Adele Merson
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will "stand up for oil workers". Image: DC Thomson.
SNP leadership hopeful Ash Regan says she will "stand up for oil workers". Image: DC Thomson.

SNP leadership contender Ash Regan says she would not support the rapid phase out of North Sea oil and gas – at odds with her party’s stance.

The former government minister adopted an immediately more pro-fossil fuel stance than under Nicola Sturgeon, making it an early battleground in the race to be next first minister.

Ms Regan also called for the dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness to be “accelerated” and for a separate project to dual the A96 between Aberdeen and Inverness to “commence without delay”.

On Monday afternoon, she said a move away from oil and gas as fast as possible would “throw tens of thousands of oil workers out of jobs”.

Ms Sturgeon’s government unveiled a new energy strategy in January which calls for a “presumption against” new North Sea oil and gas exploration.

It was condemned by one business leader as a “breathtaking betrayal of one of Scotland’s biggest industries”.

Ms Regan said: “I will not support an accelerated net zero path which sees us turn off the North Sea taps, throw tens of thousands of oil workers out of jobs, hollow out north-east and Highland and island communities whilst still using and importing hydrocarbons.

“I will stand up for our oil workers and their communities.”

Early battleground

Ms Regan is staking out a position as a rebel, having resigned from her role as community safety minister over gender recognition reforms.

The 48-year-old is going head to head against Highland MSP Kate Forbes and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf in the leadership race.

Nominations will close on Friday and the winner will be announced on March 27.

On dualling A9 and A96, which has been delayed despite government pledges, Ms Regan said: “There are too many accidents and near misses.

“We need these completed to release the full economic potential of the NE and Highlands and to connect communities.

“This is my number one infrastructure priority.”

True North poll. Image: DC Thomson.

Polling by Survation last month revealed more than three quarters of people in Scotland think the UK should aim to meet is demand for oil and gas from domestic production.

The research, commissioned by north-east advisory firm True North, suggests 76% of people in Scotland think North Sea drilling is preferable to importing oil and gas.

The SNP’s energy strategy underlines the “prosperity” the oil and gas sector has brought to the north-east, hailing the region as a “global centre for the energy industry”.

However, ministers stress that “unlimited extraction of fossil fuels is not consistent” with efforts to decarbonise.

Ryan Crighton, policy director at Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “There is an acceptance in the public at large that leaving Scotland’s oil in the ground while importing increasing amounts of it from other parts of the world is environmentally illiterate.

“We welcome the fact this crucial issue has already made its way to the centre of the SNP leadership debate.”

