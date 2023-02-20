How Dundee’s influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
How Dundee’s influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister

Senior figures in 'Yes City' are coming together to push the health secretary into replacing Nicola Sturgeon.
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
February 20 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Derek Healey
Dundee-based health secretary Humza Yousaf has officially entered the race to become the next first minister.

But could his ties to an influential group of SNP politicians in Scotland’s “Yes city” propel him all the way to Bute House?

A source close to Mr Yousaf’s campaign said he has been backed by a number of Dundee’s most prominent SNP figures and it is his “understanding” cabinet minister Shona Robison will pledge her support.

The party’s electoral success in the city has seen it become the home of some of the SNP’s leading names and a sphere of influence on national policy.

Chris Law, Joe FitzPatrick, Dundee council leader John Alexander and Shona Robison take a selfie. Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media

Ms Robison is a close ally of outgoing first minister Nicola Sturgeon and would be the most senior government figure to back a candidate so far.

Mr Yousaf’s wife, West End councillor Nadia El-Nakla, was employed as a senior case worker for the housing secretary until being elected last year.

Big names back campaign

Former public health minister Joe FitzPatrick and Dundee West MP Chris Law, the SNP’s spokesman on international development at Westminster, have also backed Mr Yousaf.

Meanwhile, Angus South MSP Graeme Dey, a former minister for parliamentary business and veterans, pledged his support to his “friend and colleague”.

SNP housing chief Shona Robison. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf has been described in some circles as the “continuity candidate” for Ms Sturgeon.

Allies talked up his ability to unify a party divided over the way forward on independence and rows over trans rights.

But a difficult time in a number of ministerial posts could make him a tough sell.

A ‘decent, caring’ person

Mr Dey said he has known the 37-year-old for many years and is in “no doubt” he has the attributes to be a highly effective leader.

He described Mr Yousaf as a “decent, caring human being” and said that is why he has “no hesitation endorsing his candidacy and getting behind his campaign”.

Graeme Dey. Image: Supplied

Mr Dey added: “We need to emerge from this contest with a leader who will be a unifier of the party and a first minister who has a vision for meeting the challenges the country faces and the skill set and experience required to deliver on that.

“For me, Humza absolutely fits that bill.”

Mr Yousaf secured another big name backer in culture minister Neil Gray, who some in the party considered a contender for the leadership.

Humza Yousaf, his wife Nadia El-Nakla and daughter, Amal. -. Supplied

But it is his ties to Dundee, where he lives with Ms El-Nakla and daughter Amal, that could provide his most important support base.

Ms Robison would be a powerful ally to help win over those looking to see Ms Sturgeon’s legacy continued.

Unifying the party

He will contest the place against Ash Regan, the SNP minister who quit government in opposition to Ms Sturgeon’s controversial gender reform laws.

Meanwhile, Finance Secretary Kate Forbes is said to be “mulling over” a leadership bid.

Public finance minister Kate Forbes (left), alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (right). Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

In a video message posted on social media, Mr Yousaf said he has the “skills required to reach across the divisions that exist in our political discourse and bring people together, be that in our party or country”.

He said he would form a “progressive government that always puts the needs of the most vulnerable first”.

Allies talk up experience

Mr FitzPatrick talked up the health secretary’s record in government and said he has the experience to lead Scotland as first minister.

“Our country and party need someone who can bring people together, deliver for Scotland, and unite us behind a positive vision for an independent Scotland,” Mr FitzPatrick said.

Mr Law said he is “delighted” Mr Yousaf put himself forward.

He described the health secretary as having “a great amount of experience in some of the toughest jobs in government”.

Chris Law, MP for Dundee West. Image: DC Thomson

Mr Law added: “He has shown that he is extremely capable and will be able to bring the party and the people of Scotland together as we all work towards independence.”

But others have been more critical of Mr Yousaf’s record.

Political opponents repeatedly called for him to be sacked over record low performances against NHS waiting times targets.

Labour’s health spokeswoman, Jackie Baillie, called him the worst ever health secretary and claimed he is “failing upward”.

